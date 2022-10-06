Carat Partners With Valo Adelaide 500 And Tasting Australia

Carat Partners With Valo Adelaide 500 And Tasting Australia
Joy Clark
By Joy Clark
Carat South Australia Government team has successfully pitched and won the media accounts for the Valo Adelaide 500 and Tasting Australia.

Through the Department of Premier & Cabinet, together with the SA Motor Sport Board, Carat was approached to pitch for the Valo Adelaide 500, Australia’s largest domestic ticketed motorsport event.

The Adelaide Street Circuit is world renowned both for the excellent racing and the race atmosphere that takes over the city. The 3.219 km (2.000 mi) circuit has played host for the Adelaide 500 Supercars event since 1999 with the last event in 2020.​​

The event will be returning from 1-4 December 2022 as the season finale event for the Repco Supercars Championship.​

Carat’s remit includes TV, Radio, Metro & Regional Print, Digital & BVOD, Solstice, Spotify Audio and socials – Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Search.

The campaign will run through to the live event on December 1-4.

Jehad Ali, director brand and marketing at Department of the Premier and Cabinet, Government of South Australia said: “The return of this event is one of the most significant motorsports events in our state’s history – the first time the race has marked the last of the Supercars calendar, and the final time Holden will race as part of the V8 Supercars in Australia. Capitalising on the relaunch of this iconic event, the new campaign is a deliberate shift away from past creative approaches, promoting the incredible adrenaline of the event in a very unexpected way. While bringing the heart-stopping racing to life, it simultaneously highlights some of our State’s beautiful, renowned regions.

“The campaign not only gets people excited for the return of this world-class event – it will raise the profile of South Australia – inspiring visitors to attend the event and stay on to enjoy our incredible regional experiences. Locals will also be reminded of the beautiful offerings in their very own backyard. This aspirational brand campaign coincides with a retail campaign which profiles some of the exciting Valo Adelaide 500 event entertainment.”

Vikki Friscic, managing director of Carat Adelaide, added: “The fact that Carat can help bring this prestigious event back to Adelaide is so exciting for us as a business and as South Australians. We are very lucky and honoured to be selected as the Adelaide agency to help amplify Valo Adelaide 500 Interstate and within South Australia.”

South Australian Tourism Commission have an array of exciting events within South Australia, which not only have a strong appeal to promote interstate and intrastate travel, but also to showcase what South Australia has on offer within the state, unlike any other.

Tasting Australia is one such event.  Held annually in Adelaide and across South Australia, Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel, is a showcase of all things South Australian: the people, the produce and the place.

Each autumn audiences are invited to step beyond a standard food festival and discover deliciously different experiences that feed their curiosity. Indulgent lunches with friends, boutique beverages served fireside in Town Square and menus created by world-class chefs are just a taste. The festival began in 1997 and continues to deliver both innovative events and the informal excellence that South Australia does so well.

Jemma Knight, general manager, marketing and communications at Events South Australia said: “Major events like Tasting Australia attract visitors to holiday in our state and support its $6.2 billion visitor economy. It is exciting to have events back and as big as ever in South Australia.

“After a competitive procurement process, we look forward to working with Carat again on the 2023 Tasting Australia campaign.”

Hannah Fisher, client director, Carat Adelaide, said: “Our relationship with the South Australian Tourism Commission is very special to us and we are delighted to be rewarded with the win for Tasting Australia.  We feel very privileged to work with the SATC Team once again on this beautiful event and we can’t wait to work towards encouraging that all important Interstate audience to buy their tickets to come and see what South Australia has to showcase in the food and wine industry.”

Carat’s campaign will kick off in South Australia, NSW and Victoria on December 6 and will remain in market until May 2023 with the event taking place in SA from 28 April – 7 May 2023.

The account includes TV, Outdoor, Print and socials.

