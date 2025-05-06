Capella Sydney Announced As Luxury Hotel Partner For Australian Fashion Week 2025, Offering Discounted Rates & Special Events

Luxury hotel Capella Sydney has announced its partnership with Australian Fashion Week as a luxury hotel partner of the event, which will be held in Sydney from 12 – 16 May 2025.

The partnership sees the hotel brand supporting the fashion event with international guest accommodation, special rates for Australian Fashion Week delegates and participants, and onsite activations in Capella’s hospitality venues.

The sponsorship follows the new leadership of the Australian Fashion Council to a not-for-profit model.

“We are incredibly proud to be supporting the Australian Fashion Council in its inaugural year of the new look Australian Fashion Week. The Capella brand is synonymous with innovation, style, art and design so we are proud to be supporting an initiative that provides such a vital platform for these creative fields to thrive. We are committed to doing our part to cement Australian Fashion Week as a key cultural milestone on the Sydney event calendar,” Capella Sydney’s general manager, Marc von Arnim said.

“We are thrilled to have Capella Sydney’s incredible support as we reimagine Australian Fashion Week 2025. We have an impressive group of international delegates flying in from all over the world, and we know they will be looked after by the incredible team at Capella. What an introduction to Sydney! The business of fashion continues to be an exciting but challenging industry, which is why Australian Fashion Week must continue to grow and support our local businesses, and we can’t do that without the generous support of our sponsors,” Kellie Hush, chief executive officer of Australian Fashion Council and Australian Fashion Week added.

As an official Australian Fashion Week partner, Capella Sydney is extending an offer of 15 per cent off its best available rate (available from 5-21 May) so guests can stay there while attending events throughout the week. During their stay, guests can experience a Fashion Week-inspired Afternoon Tea and close off the night after an evening show with a limited edition fashion week cocktail program at Capella Sydney’s McRae Bar.