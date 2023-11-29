Cannes In Cairns Media Accreditation Open Now!

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden



Free passes to Cannes in Cairns you say? That’s right, calling all editors, producers and journalists — apply for your accreditation now!

Cannes in Cairns brings the greatest creative and marketing minds together from across APAC, making it a must-attend event for any and all business, advertising and marketing journalists from Perth to Phuket, from Tassie to Tokyo and everywhere in between.

Media accreditation to the biggest and hottest (literally we’re in the tropics) event in 2024 covers complimentary access to the conference for all three days and includes access to Welcome Party, Happy Hours, Closing Party and Reef Recovery Day.

Accreditation is free, with a maximum of two registrations allowed per company.

Apply now!

Applicants must first apply for media accreditation. Once confirmation has been received, applicants must next complete the registration process, and as the French say, voilà!

Media representatives from the following categories may request accreditation:

  • Print Media: newspapers, magazines, or media publications
  • Broadcast news media
  • Community newsletters

When completing the application form we urge fellow wordsmiths; editors, producers and journalists, to keep the following in mind:

  1. Designate one point person from your media outlet to complete the application on behalf of your organisation, listing the personnel covering the event. Individual attendees should be included in a single application. Note that this is a two-part process: first, you provide information about the outlet, and then about each attendee.
  2. Credentials will be allocated on a case-by-case basis and are not guaranteed solely based on your request. You must provide a comprehensive coverage plan for the conference.

So what are you waiting for? Please complete your Media Credential Application as soon as possible, but no later than Friday, March 1, 2024.

Applications received after this date will not be considered, and walk-up requests will not be accommodated. You’ve been warned.

If you attended Cannes in Cairns 2023 and covered the conference for your outlet please submit links to the coverage in your application. Your prior work as an accredited journalist will be considered during the evaluation of your application.

After your application is complete, please allow Cannes in Cairns 10 business days to review your request. Cannes in Cairns reserves the right to approve, deny or revoke accreditation. If your accreditation has been approved, you will receive email confirmation of your accreditation which will include a link to access your complimentary registration. Fulfilment of your registration in our system is required no later than Friday May 3.

Find out more and apply here.




Cannes in Cairns

