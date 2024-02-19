Cancer Council Partners With Publicis Groupe Australia’s Working With Cancer Initiative
Publicis Groupe Australia has announced the Cancer Council as a national strategic partner of its Working with Cancer initiative, which aims to build a supportive workplace for people living with cancer.
With more than 40 per cent of new cancer cases occurring among Australians of working age (20-64), this partnership focuses on activating the Working with Cancer pledge within Australian workplaces.
The pledge requires organisations to declare their intent to improve cancer support for their employees, follow up with cultural and organisational actions and put plans in place to raise awareness of the support they offer to their teams, breaking the stigma of cancer in the workplace.
Ultimately, each pledge consists of initiatives to ensure a smooth transition back to work, ongoing support, and fostering a culture of understanding and empathy.
The partnership’s areas of focus also include cancer survivorship, as by 2040, it’s predicted that 1.9 million Australians will be living with or beyond a cancer diagnosis2, thanks to life-saving cancer research and improved cancer care. This means an increased number of cancer survivors facing long-term impacts from treatment will need ongoing support. Cancer Council are excited about the potential within this partnership to support people with access to vital information and support resources before, during and after cancer, with national impacts.
The two organisations will also work together to encourage companies in Australia to join the Working with Cancer pledge and make a substantial and positive impact on people’s lives.
It follows Publicis Groupe’s global launch of the Working with Cancer initiative in January last year to end the stigma and insecurity that exist for people with cancer in the workplace and build a supportive recovery-forward culture. So far, over 1,300 companies worldwide have signed the pledge, including Toyota, Adobe, Disney, Google, Unilever, LinkedIn, L’Oreal, Amazon and PwC. You can find all current supporters here.
Companies are pledging varying means of support for their people. Publicis Groupe’s pledge includes securing the job and salary of any employee who has cancer for at least one year; individually accompanying all employees when they return to work; providing access to an internal community of volunteers (peers) properly trained to provide adequate support and offering custom support for all employees in a caretaker role for a patient in their immediate family.
“We are thrilled to have partnered with Publics Groupe Australia to support the Working with Cancer global pledge as a local partner. In Australian workplaces, at least half, if not more, of people living with cancer experienced a change in their ability to work after they were diagnosed. It is vital that workplaces are able to support their employees during and after cancer, and we’re excited to be working with Publicis Groupe to help raise awareness of this need,” said Sarah Hosking, CEO of Cancer Council NSW.
“We also know that people who care for someone with cancer are often absent from work, with 8.6 per cent reporting they had to cease working altogether. Our shared commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of cancer survivors is the reason we are so excited to partner with Publics Groupe and ensure no one walks alone, getting the support they need when facing the challenges that cancer brings”.
“Cancer Council and Publicis Groupe both share a commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. We hope that through this partnership, we can reduce its impact on individuals and the community whilst offering the support people need. By working together, we aim to create a more substantial and lasting impact on the lives of those affected by cancer in the workplace,” said Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO Michael Rebelo.
