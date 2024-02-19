Cancer Council Partners With Publicis Groupe Australia’s Working With Cancer Initiative

Cancer Council Partners With Publicis Groupe Australia’s Working With Cancer Initiative
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Publicis Groupe Australia has announced the Cancer Council as a national strategic partner of its Working with Cancer initiative, which aims to build a supportive workplace for people living with cancer.

With more than 40 per cent of new cancer cases occurring among Australians of working age (20-64), this partnership focuses on activating the Working with Cancer pledge within Australian workplaces.

The pledge requires organisations to declare their intent to improve cancer support for their employees, follow up with cultural and organisational actions and put plans in place to raise awareness of the support they offer to their teams, breaking the stigma of cancer in the workplace.

Ultimately, each pledge consists of initiatives to ensure a smooth transition back to work, ongoing support, and fostering a culture of understanding and empathy.

The partnership’s areas of focus also include cancer survivorship, as by 2040, it’s predicted that 1.9 million Australians will be living with or beyond a cancer diagnosis2, thanks to life-saving cancer research and improved cancer care. This means an increased number of cancer survivors facing long-term impacts from treatment will need ongoing support. Cancer Council are excited about the potential within this partnership to support people with access to vital information and support resources before, during and after cancer, with national impacts.

The two organisations will also work together to encourage companies in Australia to join the Working with Cancer pledge and make a substantial and positive impact on people’s lives.

It follows Publicis Groupe’s global launch of the Working with Cancer initiative in January last year to end the stigma and insecurity that exist for people with cancer in the workplace and build a supportive recovery-forward culture. So far, over 1,300 companies worldwide have signed the pledge, including Toyota, Adobe, Disney, Google, Unilever, LinkedIn, L’Oreal, Amazon and PwC. You can find all current supporters here.

Companies are pledging varying means of support for their people. Publicis Groupe’s pledge includes securing the job and salary of any employee who has cancer for at least one year; individually accompanying all employees when they return to work; providing access to an internal community of volunteers (peers) properly trained to provide adequate support and offering custom support for all employees in a caretaker role for a patient in their immediate family.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Publics Groupe Australia to support the Working with Cancer global pledge as a local partner. In Australian workplaces, at least half, if not more, of people living with cancer experienced a change in their ability to work after they were diagnosed. It is vital that workplaces are able to support their employees during and after cancer, and we’re excited to be working with Publicis Groupe to help raise awareness of this need,” said Sarah Hosking, CEO of Cancer Council NSW.

“We also know that people who care for someone with cancer are often absent from work, with 8.6 per cent reporting they had to cease working altogether. Our shared commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of cancer survivors is the reason we are so excited to partner with Publics Groupe and ensure no one walks alone, getting the support they need when facing the challenges that cancer brings”.

“Cancer Council and Publicis Groupe both share a commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. We hope that through this partnership, we can reduce its impact on individuals and the community whilst offering the support people need. By working together, we aim to create a more substantial and lasting impact on the lives of those affected by cancer in the workplace,” said Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO Michael Rebelo.




Please login with linkedin to comment

cancer council Publicis Groupe

Latest News

Slew Of New Hires As Quantcast Bolsters APAC Team
  • Technology

Slew Of New Hires As Quantcast Bolsters APAC Team

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced the appointment of several key new hires as it seeks to expand its market presence across APAC. Lead Image: L-R Brittany McBride, Jovi Tupas, Agnes Chan Jovi Tupas has been appointed Sales Lead in the Philippines, while Brittany McBride joins the ANZ team as a Client Success […]

Common Ventures’ Co-Founder’s Documentary, Volcano Man, Named Best Documentary At Annual AWGIE Awards
  • Media

Common Ventures’ Co-Founder’s Documentary, Volcano Man, Named Best Documentary At Annual AWGIE Awards

Common Ventures creative director and co-founder James Crawley’s debut documentary, Volcano Man, has taken out Best Documentary at the 56th annual Australian Writers’ Guild Awards (AWGIEs). The annual awards, which were held last week at NIDA’s Parade Theatre, recognise and reward the outstanding achievements of Australian performance writers. The prestigious awards are the only industry […]

Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth
  • Marketing

Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth

Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market. The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On […]

ZRO Fox Launches With AI & Programmatic Trading Platform
  • Technology

ZRO Fox Launches With AI & Programmatic Trading Platform

ZRO Fox is a first-to-market data-focused programmatic solution for brands and agencies preparing for an increasingly AI-optimised future. The business launches are headed by founder David Gaskill, his latest venture since departing Simon Ryan’s Foxcatcher, building upon a strong track record of product development and data-driven investment optimisation. ZRO Fox has launched to prepare brands […]

Gogglebox Australia Recruits Brand New Reality Loving Household Ahead Of New Season
  • Media

Gogglebox Australia Recruits Brand New Reality Loving Household Ahead Of New Season

Gogglebox Australia will introduce a new household – Mia, Bree and Lainey to join Australia’s favourite armchair critics when the brand-new season premieres Thursday, 22 February, at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play. Hailing from The Shire in Sydney, this young, talented trio are set to enter living rooms across Australia. Mia (26) is a […]

SafetyCulture Revs Up Partnership With NASCAR Driver Shane van Gisbergen 
  • Marketing

SafetyCulture Revs Up Partnership With NASCAR Driver Shane van Gisbergen 

SafetyCulture, the $2.7 billion global tech company known for helping frontline teams find better ways of working, is excited to announce its sponsorship of NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen as he aims to leave a lasting impression in the 2024 racing season. As he continues to defy expectations and improve his performance on the track […]