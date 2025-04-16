TECHNOLOGY CAMPAIGN
FINALISTS

The Big Tinder Wedding - From Match to Marriage

Tinder

Akcelo

Intel Core Ultra AI Studio

Intel

BRING Agency

Asahi Skill Tester

Asahi

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

Singing Bus

FWD Insurance

Grey Thailand

Chuck a Snag on the Barbie and a Brand in Their Minds: How Aussie Broadband Took Over SXSW

Aussie Broadband

INVNT

Answer the Call: A Game-Changing Approach to Sustainable Programmatic DOOH

2degrees

Perion

Enhancing Kiwi Connectivity with Uber Advertising

One NZ

Uber Advertising

Legacy Lager

Legacy Club Services

VML Australia

