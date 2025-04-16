RETAIL CAMPAIGN
FINALISTS

McDonald’s X Squid Game: Dare to Play

McDonald's Australia

Akcelo x OMD

Intel Core Ultra AI Studio

Intel

BRING Agency

Hammerbarn

BBC Studios

Dentsu Creative Australia

SAD KAMA-CHAN

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

The Sounds of IKEA

IKEA

Havas Host Australia

Puppies + Kittens

Petbarn

Howatson+Company

Help Our Highway

NRMA Insurance

News Corp Australia

Black Friday | Fully Charged by ENGIE

ENGIE

The Media Store

Legacy Lager

Legacy Club Services

VML Australia

