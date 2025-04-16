PR FINALISTS

Serving up? Wendy’s to Australia?

Wendy's Australia

Burson

SAD KAMA-CHAN

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

36 Months

36 Months

Supermassive

Irresistibillboard

V Energy

Thinkerbell

Tinder Consent Course

Tinder

Legacy Lager

Legacy Club Services

VML Australia

Open Road, Open Up

GME

We Are Different

House of Spills

Kimberly-Clark Australia

We Are Different

Related posts:

  1. Fast 10: Josh Faulks On Leadership, Loyalty & Life As A “Bad Gay” CEO
  2. Cairns Crocodiles Awards Media & Entertainment Campaign Finalists
  3. Cairns Crocodiles Awards Experiential & Activation Finalists
  4. Cairns Crocodiles Awards Film Finalists
Register Lost your password?