INTEGRATED FINALISTS

Wherever We Go

Telstra

Bear Meets Eagle On Fire with +61

SAD KAMA-CHAN

Bar B Q Plaza

Grey Thailand

Macca's Squid Game Meal - Dare to Play?

McDonald's Australia

OMD & Akcelo

MECCA Holiday campaign: Together We Shine

MECCA

Resolution Digital

Legacy Lager

Legacy Club Services

VML Australia

