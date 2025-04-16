FMCG CAMPAIGN
FINALISTS

Cracking the baby snack market: NP Digital’s creator-led strategy that drove Little Bellies’ 76% market share growth

Little Bellies

NP Digital

Clean Like No One Is Watching

Chux

Connecting Plots

Give It Some Mayo

Praise

Connecting Plots

Hacking Amazon to reward that thing you did.

Mars Bar, Mars Confectionary

EssenceMediacom ANZ

Serving bold flavour to a new generation

MasterFoods

EssenceMediacom ANZ

Drench Your Thirst

Hydralyte

Five by Five Global, Australia

Rexona Glow For it

Unilever

Mindshare Singapore

Farmers Union Tub-aware

Bega Group - Farmers Union

Thinkerbell

House of Spills

Kimberly-Clark, VIVA Paper Towel

We Are Different

