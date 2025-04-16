Advertising
Cairns Crocodiles Awards FMCG Campaign Finalists, Sponsored By Silverpush
FMCG CAMPAIGN
FINALISTS
Cracking the baby snack market: NP Digital’s creator-led strategy that drove Little Bellies’ 76% market share growth
Little Bellies
NP Digital
Clean Like No One Is Watching
Chux
Connecting Plots
Give It Some Mayo
Praise
Connecting Plots
Hacking Amazon to reward that thing you did.
Mars Bar, Mars Confectionary
EssenceMediacom ANZ
Serving bold flavour to a new generation
MasterFoods
EssenceMediacom ANZ
Drench Your Thirst
Hydralyte
Five by Five Global, Australia
Rexona Glow For it
Unilever
Mindshare Singapore
Farmers Union Tub-aware
Bega Group - Farmers Union
Thinkerbell
House of Spills
Kimberly-Clark, VIVA Paper Towel
We Are Different
