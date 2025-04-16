FILM FINALISTS

McDonald’s X Squid Game: Dare to Play

McDonald's Australia

Akcelo x OMD

Better On A Better Mobile Network

Telstra

Bear Meets Eagle On Fire with +61

Together is for Christmas

Telstra

Bear Meets Eagle On Fire with +61

The Comments Section

Meat & Livestock Australia

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

The Greatest

Meat & Livestock Australia

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

Helping everyone starts with helping someone

KidsCan

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song

Make New Zealand The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes

New Zealand Herpes Foundation (NZHF)

FINCH

Super Gran

ThaiHealth Promotion Foundation

Grey Thailand

Puppies + Kittens

Petbarn

Howatson+Company

Know What We Know

Domain

Howatson+Company

Piano

Anglicare

Humble.

WorkSafe Umm

WorkSafe Victoria

SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Legacy Lager

Legacy Club Services

VML Australia

