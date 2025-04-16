Advertising
Reading:
Cairns Crocodiles Awards Direct Finalists
DIRECT FINALISTS
XXXX Locate the Tin to Win
XXXX
AFFINITY
McDonald’s X Squid Game: Dare to Play
McDonald's AU
Akcelo & OMD
Punching above their weight: NP Digital’s direct response strategy that delivered 50,000+ sales for Dermal Therapy Australia
NP Digital
Bud Communications
Class of New Zealand
KidsCan x Photolife
Droga5 New Zealand, part of Accenture Song
Dogs unite for guide dogs
Guide dogs SA/NT
kwp + partners
CrushingCANada
Manly Spirits Co.
Supersolid
The Cardboard Cake
Wholegreen Bakery
The Hallway
Black Friday | Fully Charged by ENGIE
ENGIE
The Media Store
Lifeline Lonely Christmas Cards
Lifeline Australia
Thinkerbell
Farmers Union Tub-aware
Bega Group - Farmers Union
Thinkerbell
SCENE:SCENTS
Binge
Thinkerbell
Legacy Lager
Legacy Club Services
VML Australia
