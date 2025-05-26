Byron Yoga Centre Appoints InsideOut PR

Sydney-based PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed by Byron Yoga Centre, one of the longest-running and most well-respected yoga and wellness centres in Australia.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Byron Yoga Centre, an iconic destination – teaching all of us healthy habits to slow down, rest and recharge,” said Nicole Reaney, CEO of InsideOut PR.

InsideOut PR’s key focus will be executive profiling for Byron Yoga Centre’s Founder John Ogilvie, and creating awareness for the centre’s award-winning retreats and programs.

InsideOut PR was established in 2005 and is a partner of global communications group IPREX, with 110 offices worldwide. It is a full-service agency with strong capability in media publicity, working with some of the most recognised brands in Australia and internationally. InsideOut PR will be leveraging its lifestyle and hospitality experience and connections.