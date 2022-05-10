BuzzFeed Australia Picks Nathan Willbourn-Trevett As Latest Head Of APAC Region

BuzzFeed Australia has selected Nathan Willbourn-Trevett to be their head of region for APAC, placing him in charge of the ad sales team throughout the region.

Willbourn-Trevett has prior experience within the region working for TikTok, Playground XYZ, Vevo and Yahoo, and will step into this new role to work in partnership with director of content, Julia Willing and director of video, Evelyn Bevans.

He will be responsible for content across all of BuzzFeed Inc.’s brands, including BuzzFeed Entertainment, Tasty, Bring Me and Bloom.

BuzzFeed Australia has recently launched branded campaigns for Schweppes, Ayam and Eco flow, and finished runners up in Jack Daniels’ recent Open Brief while taking home the Best Collaborator award.

Josh Fromson, senior vice president of international sales at BuzzFeed, Inc. said, “Nathan is a proven, respected leader and brings with him a wealth of talent, relationships and experience. We are excited for him to be working with our incredibly talented BuzzFeed Australia team.”

Nathan Willbourn Trevett said: “To be a part of the number one Gen-Z and Millennial platform globally was an opportunity I could not turn down. Working with such a talented team to create and deliver content around the biggest passion points of Australia was a major factor in making the move and I can’t wait to start.”

Willbourn-Trevett will start in mid-May and report to Josh Fromson.