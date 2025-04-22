Bumble Proves Politics Is No Longer Taboo In Dating, In Partnership With Hannah Ferguson

Ahead of the Federal election, Bumble has partnered with rising Australian Political Commentator Hannah Ferguson to explore the intersection of dating and politics.

Having recently interviewed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on her podcast BigSmallTalk, Ferguson has created a platform to engage Gen Z and Millennial Aussies in politics.

Drawing on poll results from over 7,200 Australians hosted on Cheek Media Co.’s Instagram, along with real-life case studies of single Gen Z and Millennials from across the political spectrum, Ferguson will offer practical, relatable dating advice. Her goal: to break down the long-held taboo around mixingpolitics and romance, and show that even politically opposed singles can still find a meaningful connection.

“In Australia, we’re more politically engaged than ever and the data shows that who someone votes for is fast becoming a compatibility filter for a number of Australians. However, it is possible to make healthy, equitable connections with someone who votes differently, as long as your values align. This campaign is about equipping Australians to have positive dating experiences – no matter what your politics are,” said Ferguson.

Politics Is No Longer Taboo in Dating, Though Political Differences Can Be A Dealbreaker

In 2025, the old norms of never discussing religion, finances, or politics are out, with curiosity and political engagement in.

Four in five (80 per cent) Australians would tell a first date who they were voting for in the upcoming election.

The majority of Australians would prefer to date someone who is “not political” over someone with opposing political views (77 per cent versus 23 per cent)

Almost 2 in 3 (64 per cent) Australians currently believe it’s impossible to date someone with opposing political views, ahead of the Federal Election

While 37 per cent of Australians say differing political views have been the reason for ending a relationship, one in three (36 per cent) are open to dating someone with different views

Ferguson has also created original social content with Bumble, offering advice on navigating political conversations and setting boundaries while dating. As part of this Federal Election-focused campaign, Bumble has also partnered with independent media platform Missing Perspectives to create a social content series, Leave It On The Table – hosted by Charlotte Ree, inviting diverse dinner party guests to share their views on dating and politics, set to go live in May.

This campaign marks a growing trend of brands using culturally relevant, data-led storytelling to go beyond transactional marketing and connect with their community through shared values and social relevance.

The partnership is part of Bumble’s broader brand mission to normalise conversations that matter, especially for women navigating dating on their own terms.