B&T’s Agency Scorecards Kick Off For New Season!

The industry’s definitive analysis of agency performance has begun with bigger and bolder plans, a streamlined research phase and a sports collectors card theme. Dust off your boots and kits and get involved!

Schoolyard cred in the 80s and 90s often evolved around three things: who was in the cool kids group, who was good at sport, or who had the coolest sports collector cards.

Horestrading was common, dreams were crushed, but the delight of opening up that tinfoil packet, discarding the rock hard gum if its was an NRL pack, and pulling out a rare Michael Jordan, Liz Ellis or anything holographic was often the highlight of the week.

This year, B&T’s Agency Scorecards will harness that spirit of anxious anticipation, joy and achievement as we kick off the project for its second season, which covers the performance of agencies in 2024.

Enter B&T Agency Scorecards portal

B&T’s Agency Scorecards analyse how agencies perform and showcase achievements, trophy wins, innovation and industry leadership in a fun and constructive way.

Each scorecard assesses how an agency has performed against its previous years, taking into account broader market conditions for that year.

Agencies are then given a mark based on the year that they had considering various factors such as: the work, business performance, innovations that move the industry forward, industry accolades, people policies and culture.

The aim is to track an agency’s performance over time, rather than pitting agencies against one another.

B&T will run agency scorecards for all major agencies through a combination of our own desk research, publicly available information and what agencies supply through our Agency Scorecard portal:

Please fill out the survey for your agency by Friday, 25 April

Here’s what to expect this season

A streamlined research phase: It’s fair to say that our inaugural season rolled out later than we would have liked, and a lot has been learnt. We have listened to plenty of feedback and have refined how we collect information. By using Survey Monkey, this will make data entry, collection and analysis simpler, quicker and more robust.

It’s fair to say that our inaugural season rolled out later than we would have liked, and a lot has been learnt. We have listened to plenty of feedback and have refined how we collect information. By using Survey Monkey, this will make data entry, collection and analysis simpler, quicker and more robust. A razor sharp focus: This season we are focusing on the questions that matter and will help inform scorecards. This means avoiding long lists of account wins, which are a time burden on stretched resources, as well as commercially sensitive information that agencies are uncomfortable sharing.

This season we are focusing on the questions that matter and will help inform scorecards. This means avoiding long lists of account wins, which are a time burden on stretched resources, as well as commercially sensitive information that agencies are uncomfortable sharing. Better industry analysis: We have asked a handful of sentiment questions that will help B&T develop better industry wide analysis to accompany the Agency Scorecard project. It means we will provide greater industry insights and analysis about the market as we roll out Agency Scorecards in Q2.

We have asked a handful of sentiment questions that will help B&T develop better industry wide analysis to accompany the Agency Scorecard project. It means we will provide greater industry insights and analysis about the market as we roll out Agency Scorecards in Q2. Inviting more agencies: Last year was about inviting the major agencies in the market to take part. This year is about building on the initial cohort and widening the net.

Last year was about inviting the major agencies in the market to take part. This year is about building on the initial cohort and widening the net. Lifting our game on presentation: We will be conducting sports-themed photoshoots (more details coming soon) for a representative of an agency that takes part in Sydney and Melbourne. This will be brought to life through a sports collector cards theme! This will not only look spectacular, but promises to be a hoot! There will be a lot more content to accompany this year’s scorecards so stay tuned

Key dates

Research phase: Thursday, 20 March to Friday, 25 April

Agency Scorecard roll out: Late May-Early June

If you have any questions about the B&T Agency Scorecard project or portal, please email us: [email protected]

B&T hopes each agency has had a strong pre-season and is raring to go for this year’s Agency Scorecard project!

