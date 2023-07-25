B&T TV – Spikes Asia Winners Reveal How WEE Can Save The Planet!

Whilst most of us want to save the planet and not die out as a species, it is easier said than done.

The first question is – namely – where on earth do we start? Well thankfully the winners of this year’s Spikes Asia Awards Leonie Duff and Leighton Howindt from Dentsu came up with a really simple solution to a brief that asked them to show that anyone can be an ocean conservationist: peeing in the ocean.

Yes that’s right – you’re urine can actually help the planet survive. Who knew?

Meanwhile, the team from Initiative AU, Kate O’Loughlin and Summer Treseder, came up with a very creative way to show people in Singapore why the cleanliness of their oceans matter just as much about the cleanliness of their streets.

You can watch the full video here: