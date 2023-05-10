B&T TV – Chris Taylor Chats To Adam Ferrier On Being Billy Connolly’s Body Double, Psychopaths In Adland & Why The Jingle’s Back

You’re in for a treat with B&T TV’s latest interview! In this eclectic piece, B&T’s very-own imposter-in-chief Chris Taylor sits down with the advertising industry’s “best-groomed man” – Thinkerbell’s co-founder Adam Ferrier.

As you can imagine, with such a unique duo, the conversation was wilder than Ferrier’s hair.

In a B&T exclusive we can reveal that, before becoming one of the industry’s most-respected thought leaders, Ferrier started out in the humble role of Billy Connolly’s body double (it’s only up from there).

Ferrier also shares the key skill he learned whilst working as a prison psychologist, and how this has helped him thrive in the advertising industry.

Finally, he gives insight into why he’s resurrecting jingles and what advice he would give to young creatives.

Frankly, it’s not one to be missed!