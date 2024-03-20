Seven West Media’s Long-Serving Commercial Chief Bruce McWilliam Resigns

One of Kerry Stokes most-trusted lieutenants has left the business After more 20 years at Seven West Media (SWM).

McWilliam joined Seven Network Limited as Commercial Director in May 2003 and has played a key role in SWM’s evolution, strategic direction and commercial and business affairs.

Before joining SWM, he was a director of BSkyB, executive director of News International’s television arm and general counsel of News International. Previously, Mr McWilliam was a partner of the law firms Gilbert & Tobin, Turnbull McWilliam and Allen Allen & Hemsley, specialising in media and commercial law.

“Bruce has been an excellent executive of Seven for the past 21 years, having been involved in all of the major corporate initiatives we have undertaken during that period, and a director of Seven Group Holdings for many years,” said SWM chairman, Kerry Stokes.

“I thank Bruce for his significant contribution to Seven West Media and Seven Group Holdings and wish him and Nicky all the best in the future”.

“Bruce is a doyen of the media industry and has been a fundamental part of all the corporate moves at Seven for more than two decades,” said SWM managing director and chief executive officer, James Warburton.

“Working with Bruce has always been very rewarding and entertaining, and he is always extremely generous with his time and advice. Everyone at Seven will miss his wise counsel, guidance, knowledge and sense of humour, and we all wish him the very best for what lies ahead”.

“I’ve had a fantastic 21 years with Seven since I joined originally with David Leckie and Peter Gammell and of course the Chairman, Kerry Stokes, and I’ve been honoured to be part of the transformation, growth and success of the business over the years,” said McWilliam.

“Working with Kerry Stokes and James Warburton in his two iterations at Seven has never been dull. I’m very proud of my association with Seven and the Seven team, and I wish them every success in the years ahead. Moving forward, I’ll be focused on my corporate and media advisory and property interests”.