Broadsheet Media Appoints New Australia Editor, Nick Connellan

Broadsheet has appointed Nick Connellan to the newly created role of Australia editor, to run the daily operations of the editorial team and contribute to the strategic direction of Australian content.

Connellan will continue reporting to editorial director Katya Wachtel when she returns from maternity leave, while managing the team’s editors.

“For the past decade, Broadsheet and Nick have grown together. There are not many people that understand Australian culture as well as him,” said Nick Shelton, Broadsheet’s founder and publisher. “Combined with his deep knowledge of our audience and brand, I cannot imagine anyone better suited to lead Broadsheet’s editorial output”.

Connellan has been with the company since 2015. He joined as Broadsheet’s first directory editor, maintaining several thousand venue listings across the country and spearheading the launch of Broadsheet Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth in January 2016. Later he co-hosted the publisher’s Around Town podcast; managed quarterly print papers in Melbourne and Sydney; and edited three hardcover books: The Broadsheet Italian Cookbook, Home Made and Travels. He brings an eclectic skillset to the table, mixing product, SEO, data, design and longform journalism experience.

“My time at Broadsheet has always been characterised by new challenges, and this is the most exciting, ambitious one yet,” commented Connellan. “Google, Meta and other platforms are turning their backs on publishers, and we have to find more direct channels to engage and retain loyal readers with stories they can’t find elsewhere. I’m eager to meet that head-on”.

Michael Harry has stepped into the new role of features editor (food & drink, fashion, active and travel) alongside Emma Joyce, features editor (art & design and entertainment). In these focused remits, the experienced duo are responsible for telling the big, agenda-setting stories only Broadsheet is capable of. These features also serve as the headliners in Broadsheet’s regular themed digital issues, such as the recent fashion & beauty issue, State of Style, sponsored by Dove.

Harry joined Broadsheet in 2023 and previously edited three titles at Nine (Executive Style, Good Weekend and The Age Good Food Guide) followed by a stint as publisher at cookbook specialist Hardie Grant.

Joyce started at Broadsheet in 2021, and has been instrumental to the growth of Broadsheet’s arts and entertainment coverage. She also co-hosted the Listnr production Broadsheet: Around Town podcast. She worked at Time Out Sydney for seven years prior.