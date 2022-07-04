British Army’s YouTube And Twitter Accounts Get Hacked By Crypto Scammers

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that the British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts had been compromised by hackers who used them to promote their non-fungible token (NFT) products.

The two accounts have since returned to normal, as the Ministry said via their own Twitter page. “The breach of the army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts that occurred earlier today has been resolved and an investigation is underway. The Army takes information security extremely seriously and until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further,” the Ministry pointed out.

The hackers replaced the Army’s profile image, bio and cover image on Twitter to make it seem as if it was a page dedicated to The Possessed NFT collection owners. It also featured links to a website where users could mint their own NFTs – which turned out to be fake – while the hackers sent out a number of tweets which promised to give away NFTs.

The British Army’s YouTube account was also taken over, as reported by Web3 Is Going Great. The profile image was replaced here as well and the videos published by the military taken down in favour of those featuring old streams by Tesla owner Elon Musk and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, two well-known figures who are in favour of the promotion of NFTs in the market.

It’s worth wondering that if scammers can so easily gain access to accounts which are considered to contain highly classified information, what hope is there for all the rest of us..?

