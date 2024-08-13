Bref Partners With Wavemaker For City2Surf

Wavemaker has forged a partnership with Henkel-owned brand Bref as the Official Toilet Cleaning Products Partner of City2Surf 2024.

Wavemaker, Bref’s media, content, and partnerships agency, identified a unique opportunity to connect with consumers by recognising the shared values of freshness, energy, and a touch of humour.

The partnership will be followed by a major campaign by Wavemaker, set to launch in late August, with the aim of building on the momentum of the City2Surf partnership – and driving awareness and trial among busy individuals and families.

“Partnering with an iconic event such as City2surf helps Bref get closer to its ambition, which is to clean every toilet in Australia with its best-designed products. This deceivingly irrelevant choice actually aligns with the brand strategy to stay relevant and engaging to Australian consumers, which is tricky for a stable product. Ultimately, it is our pleasure to add the fun and smile to all runners on Sunday, August 11,” said Hoa Nguyen, Bref brand manager.

In the lead-up to the event, Bref offered advice to runners via native content with Broadsheet, highlighting how preparation is key to “Making Runs Fun,” and distributed Bref samples to participants collecting their runners’ bibs at City2Surf’s 3-day expo, to help them overcome pre-performance nerves.

On the day, influencers participated in the race to capture all the Bref action and generate buzz.

In addition, Wavemaker partnered with Maverick to bring to life a memorable and shareable experience for City2Surf participants, inviting them to commemorate their achievement (and catch their breath) at the Bref “Poo-dium” – a photo op so epic, it’ll make their followers flush with envy.

And because Bref knows the struggle is real after 14km, it pumped out the luxury. Exhausted runners could skip the post-race trudge and “take a Bref,” hitching a ride on a Bref Trike – a custom-built three-wheeler complete with driver and toilet-shaped seats – whisking them through the baggage area in clean, refreshing comfort.

“We’re thrilled to bring together two fresh and dynamic brands in Bref with City2Surf. It proves the power of creative thinking and connecting with consumers in engaging ways. It’s unexpected, it’s fun, it’s pure Bref, and it’s guaranteed to get people talking,” said Jayden Harris, director, content & partnerships at Wavemaker.

“This brief pushed all the right buttons for Maverick. An opportunity to unclench our imaginations for a playful brand and make a splash at this iconic event,” said Todd Marks, director at Maverick.