Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Launches Eye-Catching New Work, Via Ogilvy NZ

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) has launched a new mammogram reminder campaign created by Ogilvy NZ.

The “Maybe It’s A Sign” campaign aims to create an always on mammogram reminder, deploying images of breast-like objects throughout the country and on a hero social film with a simple call to action; maybe it’s time to book a mammogram.

Ogilvy NZ ECD Kristal Knight explains the approach: “Mammograms can seem scary and uncomfortable, which makes them easy to avoid thinking about. This campaign helps make an uncomfortable topic more comfortable with a light-hearted way to get breasts on everyone’s minds. And once you’ve seen it, you can’t unsee it. Which effectively extends our media reach to every breast-like object you come across, turning the world into an always on reminder campaign. Next time you look at your fruit bowl, you might just wonder if the limes are dropping a hint to book your mammogram.”

BCFNZ chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner said since the arrival of COVID, the number of women having their mammograms had dramatically declined and participation numbers still have not fully recovered.

“A lot of women couldn’t get their mammograms when the screening programme was paused during lockdowns, and we know mammograms also became less of a priority when there were more pressing health concerns. But with nine New Zealand women being told they have breast cancer each day on average, it’s critical that females get their mammograms so they have they best chance of an early diagnosis – because it could well save their life. Having an easily shared, easily recognisable and always on campaign that continues the behaviour change message year-round is vital, and we’re hopeful this approach will see appointments rise.”

The social element of the campaign went live today, with some OOH elements seen from December.

Credits:

Creative and Strategy – Ogilvy

Media – Spark Foundry

Photographers – Michelle Hyslop, Charlotte Delaporte