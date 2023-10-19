Marty Sheargold Confirms “Extended Break” Following AFL Incident

Radio broadcaster and Triple M Melbourne host Marty Sheargold has confirmed that he is taking an “extended break from work” to focus on his mental health.

The news follows reports that he was booted out of the AFL Grand Final after allegedly being intoxicated and making offensive comments to some of the guests in a corporate area.

Southern Cross Austereo denied the claims and said he “left the AFL grand final at halftime of his own accord”, but later went on to admit Triple M staff had apologised to people who had been offended.

However, at lunchtime today Sheargold issued a press statement that read: “I just wanted to let people know that I’ll be taking an extended break from work, with the very kind and compassionate permission of my employers, who have been generous in their understanding of my need for a break. 

“I think it’s important for people like myself who have a public voice to admit that I am exhausted mentally from my range of commitments across TV, radio and live shows, in an attempt to continue to remove some of the roadblocks and stigma around mental health. 

“I need to set aside some time to get my work/life balance back into something that feels better than it has over the last couple of years. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, your support has been welcome and enriching.” 

SCA chief content officer, Dave Cameron, added: “SCA continues to support Marty’s request for personal leave to spend time with his family, and we look forward to having Marty back on Triple M soon.”




