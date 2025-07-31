BrandSpace Launches ‘The Season’ For Westfield, Calling On Marketers To Plan Early

Scentre Group BrandSpace has launched ‘The Season’ for Westfield, for brands to get ahead on an important retail moment, with Black Friday overtaking Boxing Day as Australia’s largest retail event last year, according to Retail Safari.

A total of 37 Westfield destinations across Australia transformed for the occasion.

Over the past year, BrandSpace has been building audience and measurement capabilities to take the guesswork out of campaign planning.

“Whilst our destinations remain vibrant year-round, the season amplifies customer visitation, customer intent and spending behaviours. Our purpose is to connect customers to the brands and retailers they love, or would love to discover,” Adam Sadler, BrandSpace’s head of media sales said.

“Australians spent $37 billion in November last year. Over 70 per cent (74 per cent) of Black Friday spend was spent offline. This moment is about helping marketers harness that opportunity by leveraging the most productive retail environments in the country,” Sadler added.

With the runway to planning already underway, BrandSpace is encouraging partners to plan early and take advantage of the entire period, which in recent years has extended to encompass early momentum in October, through Black Friday to Boxing Day and on to Back to School in the new year.