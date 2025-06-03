BOQ Banks On The Bush As New Presenting Partner Of The Ekka

The Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) has welcomed the Bank of Queensland (BOQ) as its new presenting partner for the next three years, beginning in 2025.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the Ekka’s 149-year history, uniting two proud Queensland institutions with a shared commitment to supporting regional communities and showcasing the best of the Sunshine State.

RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou said the new Ekka and BOQ partnership was a natural fit. “The Ekka is all about bringing the country to the city and celebrating the best of Queensland,” Christou said.

“BOQ’s Queensland heritage combined with their strong connection to community and commitment to Queensland families and farmers aligns perfectly with our values.

“We’re excited to have them on board and look forward to the great opportunities this partnership will bring for our visitors and exhibitors.”

“For over 150 years, BOQ has been dedicated to supporting the people and communities of Queensland. We are excited to partner with Ekka, united by a shared passion for regional communities and the vital role agriculture plays in the economy,” said BOQ managing director and CEO Patrick Allaway.

“Through this partnership we’re reaffirming our promise to stand by Queenslanders – from the bush to the city – and to continue delivering banking that’s personal, local, and built around the needs of our customers.”

As well as being presenting partner, BOQ is excited to partner with the Ekka on their Strawberry Sundae Lane – a new activation in the Agricultural Education Hall – helping to teach attendees where their food comes from and highlighting the importance of agriculture.

The partnership was developed and brokered by Banter.

“It’s been a real privilege to bring together two of Queensland’s most iconic brands, both with deep roots in the community. This partnership is more than just a logo on a gate; it’s a genuine commitment from BOQ to back Queenslanders and drive meaningful impact where it matters most,” said Paul Den, co-founder.

The 2025 Ekka runs from Saturday 9 to Sunday 17 August.