Blue Steel Returns! Ben Stiller Reprises Derek Zoolander For Pepsi’s Super Bowl Spot

We got the cheeky teaser last week and now Pepsi’s Super Bowl ads have dropped, including a cameo from none other than Derek ‘Blue Steel’ Zoolander himself!

Ben Stiller and Steve Martin front the comic ads for Pepsi’s (allegedly improved) Zero Sugar range.

Both actors score their own spots, the premise being that they’re really faking it when they’re acting but not when they’re drinking Pepsi.

The ads also have a nod to Stiller’s and Martin’s most famous roles. Derek Zoolander (from 2001’s classic Zoolander) declares after drinking his Pepsi “this is really, really ridiculously good tasting”.

Meanwhile, there’s a nod to Martin’s 1987’s Trains, Planes and Automobiles and his breakdown in front of a rude customer service person.

The ad’s are the work of New York-based creative agency VaynerMedia.

They’re great fun, however, B&T can’t help but wonder that the actors – 57 and 77, respectively – may not exactly be the target of a Pepsi No Sugar drinker. But that’s just us.

Enjoy the spots below: