BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets.

Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, brand managers and marketers can leverage 10 years of research including; Being Relatable, Localism, Sports Sponsorship and Tall Poppy Syndrome.

BlokeVote has identified 5 key areas that feature, insights, opinions, case study examples and key advice for marketers who’re losing ground to their competitors in Bloke-related industries.

Troy Rudd, CEO & founder, BlokeVote said: “We’ve spent the last 10 years studying, observing and understanding Blokes. In that time we’ve learnt a few things that marketers in Bloke-related industries can leverage to better engage an audience that often gets misunderstood. When getting insights from Blokes, we know they need to be treated with an extra dose of “down-to-earthism” in order to truly get the insights we need.”

The Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report covers:

  • Be Relatable: Over the past ten years, we’ve seen the emergence of brands that have nailed being relatable to Blokes.
  • Be Local: Localism rules when it comes to brand choice. If it’s relevant, Blokes love to know that a brand is from where they’re from. But how do you be authentically local when you’re not?
  • Sponsor Their Team: Is there a divisive team or sports personality that’s relevant to your brand? Sponsor them and sleep easy knowing that their haters aren’t necessarily yours.
  • Be Yoda: The brand is not the hero, the Bloke is. That’s not to say that the brand isn’t important, it is, but the brand should be the mentor in the story that guides the Bloke to ultimate glory!
  • Pump Up Their Tyres: How do Blokes feel when they use your brand’s product or services? We find that Brands that make blokes feel brave, tough, cool or who just generally pump up their tyre’s have a better connection. When we ask blokes why they choose a certain brand over another they often talk about how that brand/product makes them feel.

