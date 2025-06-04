BIG W Taps Bread To Get Ahead In Live Shopping

BIG W is partnering with Bread Agency to roll out a comprehensive live shopping strategy, tapping into one of the fastest-growing digital commerce trends.

With consumer behaviour shifting towards more interactive and immersive shopping experiences, BIG W is leveraging live video commerce to drive deeper engagement, connect with customers in real-time and boost conversions. The initiative brings together expert hosts and product experts, dynamic storytelling, and exclusive deals, making shopping entertainment frictionless.

BIG W has already rolled out Live Shopping events across some of its key product categories, such as Baby, Health and Beauty, and Tech and Audio. The upcoming Live is for its iconic Toy Sale. The event is scheduled for 11 June and will be hosted by the iconic Australian comedian Melinda Buttle.

The BIG W Toy Sale is one of Australia’s most anticipated shopping events, offering early access to the season’s most wanted toys at unbeatable prices. This year, the excitement ramps up with the live shopping event, giving customers the perfect opportunity to explore some of the best toys on offer and ask Mel and BIG W’s Toy Expert questions in real time throughout the live event. With a huge range of trusted brands, exclusive deals, and convenient shopping options, the BIG W Toy Sale holds a special place in the hearts and calendars of Australian households nationwide.

“Live shopping is more than a trend, it’s a game-changer for how we can engage with our customers – providing a value add experience”, said Sally McLean, senior manager social media at BIG W. “By working with Bread Agency, we’re able to create interactive, high-energy shopping experiences that not only drive sales but also build brand affinity and trust in a way traditional e-commerce can’t match.”

Live shopping has taken off globally, with markets such as China, Europe, and the US experiencing exponential growth in this space. BIG W is among the first major Australian retailers to fully embrace the format.

The live shopping sessions, hosted on BIG W’s website and social platforms, feature curated product showcases, quizzes and surveys, live Q&A segments, and real-time purchasing options, creating an instant feedback loop between the brand and its audience.

As BIG W’s livestream shopping partner, Bread Agency brings deep expertise in ‘Story Selling’ and audience engagement. The agency has developed a full-service approach for Live Shopping activities, from overall strategy, creative concepts, talent selection, tech integration and production to amplification pre- and post-shows.

“Retail is at a turning point, and brands that embrace live and social commerce now will be ahead of the curve”, said Amaury Treguer, co-founder of Bread Agency. “BIG W understands that today’s consumers crave connection, convenience, and entertainment all in one experience. Our job is to make that happen seamlessly while delivering real business impact.”

The partnership is already seeing strong results, with early live shopping events driving high engagement rates, including average viewer time per event of more than 8 minutes and substantial conversion numbers.