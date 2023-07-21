Big W Pulls Indigenous Voice Endorsement From In-Store Message

Big W has pulled an in-store endorsement of the Indigenous voice to parliament from all its stores after receiving feedback from customers and staff.

To coincide with NAIDOC Week, Big W launched a new acknowledgment of country that included a reference to the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart and its call for a voice.

The Woolworths Group was one of the first big corporates to support the Uluru Statement and the call for an Indigenous voice to parliament.

The store, which is part of the Woolworths Group, has been broadcasting acknowledgment of country in Big W stores for more than a year and will go back to doing this, The Australian has confirmed.

Last year we began playing an acknowledgment of country across our store network,” a Big W spokesperson told The Australian.

“As a part of NAIDOC Week, a new acknowledgment of country was launched in Big W stores that referenced the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“Based on customer and store team feedback, we will be reverting to the previous acknowledgment of country in-store message. We recognise and respect our team and customers have varying views and perspectives.”

The Australian reported that there was one complaint against the announcement on their Facebook page.

 

