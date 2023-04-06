Beyond Blue’s Be You Launches “Raise Your hand” Campaign Via Cummins&Partners

Be You is the national mental health and wellbeing education initiative, delivered by Beyond Blue, in collaboration with Early Childhood Australia and Headspace.

Be You has launched its “Raise Your Hand” creative platform via Cummins&Partners, encouraging educators in early learning services or schools to reach out with questions they may have around mental health and wellbeing, and access resources to support children and young people in their care.

The launch comes at an important time, with educators feeling increasingly helpless and overwhelmed in recent years, having seen more children and young people in their care struggle with mental health.

The campaign aims to empathetically and emotionally connect with educators, by understanding the types of challenges and questions they have about mental health & wellbeing.

Educators are used to answering questions every day, but might have no idea who is there to answer theirs. To give them a voice, Be You are showcasing real educators from all levels, all across Australia, and giving them an opportunity to ask the difficult questions so many educators grapple with. Questions like ‘How do I tell the difference between depression and being sad’ or ‘How do I talk to families about mental health’. To answer these and more, Be You is inviting educators to ‘raise their hand’ and connect with Be You with their own questions.

Sarah Hossli, marketing lead for Be You said: “Beyond a campaign, together with cummins&partners, we have built an enduring platform for Be You; that is true, addresses the reality for educators, ensures they know Be You is here to support them, and flexible enough to have breadth, depth and longevity.”

Sophie Lander, managing director, cummins&partners, added: “This work is a great result of a true collaborative partnership between Be You and cummins&partners. We hope it resonates with educators and has a positive impact on the mental health of the children and young people across Australia”

Heath Collins, National Creative Director, cummins&partners, says “We are so excited to launch our first work together with Beyond Blue.”

Be You’s ‘Raise your hand’ campaign comes to life across online video, print, digital and social.

