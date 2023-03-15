Beyond Blue Adds Cummins&Partners To Roster

Beyond Blue, one of Australia’s leading mental health organisations, has selected cummins&partners to support its efforts to serve the community.

Following a competitive pitch, Beyond Blue will leverage the full cummins&partners creative network to connect people to Beyond Blue’s range of products and support services. With a shared passion for mental health and a commitment to the community, this commercial partnership is set to make a positive impact on mental health outcomes in Australia.

For over 20 years, Beyond Blue has worked with the community to improve mental health and prevent suicide, so that all people in Australia can achieve their best possible mental health. Their success is a result of their deep commitment to actively listen to, understand, partner with, and respond to community experience and needs. With the support of cummins&partners, Beyond Blue aims to contribute to a community that is more knowledgeable and confident about maintaining their mental health than ever before.

“This is a win the agency is immensely proud of because we’re so genuinely passionate about working with this amazing organisation’ said Michael McConville, CEO at cummins&partners. “I’m not afraid to say that mental health is a passion point of mine given the programs I’ve helped create and roll out in the past, but when I saw our team and the Beyond Blue team together, it was wonderfully clear to see our passion, values, and ambitions align, with one unified, real team forming so quickly. We know great things are on the horizon and we can’t wait to share our work throughout the year, and beyond. It’s a really exciting start to the year” said McConville.

“Beyond Blue is looking forward to working with cummins&partners so that together, we can connect the community with information, products and services to manage their mental health. The community wants mental health support that is accessible, inclusive, and right for them, and Beyond Blue continues to work hard to respond to their needs,​” said Georgie Harman, chief executive officer at Beyond Blue. 

