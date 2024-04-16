“Be Like A Skunk At A Garden Party”: Author Patrick Radden Keefe On Investigating Pharma
Patrick Radden Keefe (pictured), author of global bestseller, Empire of Pain, talked to B&T‘s Nancy Hromin at the Samsung Jaipur Literary Festival about reputation laundering, aggressive marketing strategies and the privilege of still being able to practice pure journalism and be paid for it.
Keefe’s in-depth reporting in publications such as The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine brought national attention to Purdue’s deceptive practices, prompting public outrage and demands for accountability. This work resulted in his book Empire of Pain and several streaming series about this extraordinary story of marketing deception.
Keefe reflected back on how often and fortunate he was to be the skunk, the one that asks and digs where it is unpleasant to do so and to have a paid job on the New Yorker. This is enabled him to investigate while remaining independent, a luxury he recognises is becoming all the rarer.
He tells us in his gripping dialogue, like only a journalist of his calibre can, how Purdue Pharma, embarked on an aggressive marketing campaign that ultimately contributed to the devastating opioid crisis that has affected over one million people and many more families in the United States today.
“They use a multifaceted approach and flooded medical conferences, physician offices and patient waiting rooms with promotional materials about the drug’s efficacy in treating chronic pain,” he said
By targeting doctors with incentives and misleading information about the drug’s addictive potential, Purdue effectively positioned OxyContin as a miracle solution for patients suffering from pain. The quote that became the Purdue Sales representative’s mantra “Start with Oxy, stay with Oxy” and the lucrative commissions they awarded their sales staff, drove this marketing blitz into overdrive for years.
Keefe played a pivotal role in surfacing Purdue Pharmaceutical’s marketing strategies and painstakingly researched the Sackler family and the company they own. Through his research, he unearthed an intricate web of deceit Purdue executives used to promote and profit from the widespread prescription of OxyContin.
The Sacklers then utilised their wealth and power to launder their reputation, donating millions to various museums, galleries and foundations. It was the work of high-profile photographer, artist and activist Nan Goldin, who after struggling for years with addiction, including oxycontin, that bought global attention to how the Sackler family kept their grip on power with the elite.
She wrote in a 2018 issue of Artforum, “They have washed their blood money through the halls of museums and universities around the world.”
Keefe returned to the premise of the importance of independent journalism as the foundation for democracy, holding those in power to account, and shining a light on corruption. We all have a role to play to support independent journalism and he grinned when I told him I pay for my subscription to the New Yorker.
“Im glad to hear it” he said.
Please login with linkedin to commentJaipur Literary Festival
Latest News
Stuart Archibald Departs Half-Eponymous Agency, Archibald Williams
Stuart Archibald departs Archibald Williams after 12 years. And, no, it's not for golf & bowlo club-priced schooners.
B&T’s Campaign Of The Month Wrapped: Queensland Health’s Frightening Skin Cancer Campaign, Via CHEP
Queensland's beautiful one day, perfect the next but there's still lots that can kill you - crocs, skin cancer & XXXX.
TV Ratings (15/4/24): Amidst It All, Seven News Is The Most-Watched Program In Australia
Network 10 may have had a win in the courts yesterday but, alas, it appears viewers heard all about it on Seven.
Even More Cairns Crocodiles Awards Judges Added As Entries Go Gangbusters!
Cairns Crocodiles assembling ominous judging panel that just so happens to coincide with B&T's office sponge bake off.
“Bias Influences Who & How We Appoint”: Aimee Buchanan On Why Diversity In Leadership Matters
When Aimee speaks, B&T goes full Vanilla Ice: "Stop collaborate & listen, GroupM boss back with a brand new invention."
Dove ‘Won’t Use AI To Represent Women’ To Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Campaign For Real Beauty’
Yet again, Dove pioneering the adland zeitgeist but ignores current clamour around AI, thank god.
Multicultural Comms Agency Ethnolink Announces AI-Enhanced Multilingual Campaigns
Here's an excellent multilingual AI initiative that will hopefully allow us all to finally comprehend drunk Irish people.
Gate 7 Bolsters Visit California & Brand USA Teams
Travel marketer boosts its team for its US destinations. Any talk of the Aussie dollar remaining strictly off limits.
Mediahub Snares Linda Fagerlund From Carat
Mediahub nabs Carat's Linda Fagerlund after reportedly dangling a large carrot or similar root crop vegetable.
BMF’s Tom Hoskins & Dave Roberts Promoted To Group Creative Directors
More evidence two brains are better than one comes these two promotions. After all, a third brain can cause tensions.
QMS Secures Toyota, Stan, Allianz and Patties Food As Paris 2024 Launch Partners
No one's looking forward to Paris like B&T. We're particularly excited about watching countries who detest one another.
Publicis Groupe APAC Strengthens Its Senior Leadership Team With Key Appointments
Publicis rings the changes with three new appointments. No wonder, given it got all that new biz money last year.
Slew Of Promotions & A New Hire At History Will Be Kind
It's promotions & new recruits at History Will Be Kind. Plus the inevitable angst for staffers who didn't get one.
Latto “Talks Snack” With Menulog Via Thinkerbell
Do Aussie agencies think ads with Americans makes us want to eat more? The food deliverers appear to think so.
ING Invests In Finance Partnership With Seven
Seven amps up its finance coverage in latest partnership. Sadly, it's not bringing Kochie out of the cryogenic freeze.
Gregory Jewellers Elevates eCommerce Experience With Digital Transformation Platform Via Wonderful
Hats off to this ecommerce initiative, however, jewellery's just one of those things we ain't buying sight unseen.
Carsales.com.au: We Are The Kings Of Intent
Is there a correlation between the increased interest in Carsales.com.au & decreased interest in public transport?
Judge Finds Lehrmann Did Rape Higgins ‘On Balance Of Probabilities’
No one came out of this trial particularly well. Apart from Justice Michael Lee, who has a real way with words.
Universal Reveals Death-Defying Marketing Stunt For The Fall Guy
New flick stars man-of-the-minute Ryan Gosling. B&T understands he doesn't sing in this one.
Digital Ad Watchdog Check My Ads Appoints Arielle Garcia As Director Of Intelligence Following Sensational UM Resignation
There are few jobs that could have you bundled into the back of a white van, but this does sound like one of them.
Does ‘Programmatic Digital Out Of Home’ Need A Re-brand?
Binning 'programmatic' would save B&T hours of explaining stuff we pretend to understand to colleagues each week.
TV Ratings (14/4/24): Nine Builds A Winner With Lego Masters
Hamish Blake proves he's still got it as Lego launches to impressive numbers. Pete Evans secretly taking notes.
RMIT Partners With Bench To Amplify Brand Reach
Ever tried to better yourself with an online course only to give up a month later? You'll know the RMIT brand well.
The Works Appoints Jerome Gaslain As Growth Creation Partner
Works' team saved by Sydney's late-running public transport as it dangerously takes to the tram tracks for press photo.
NZ’s Contact Energy Launches “It’s Good To Be Home” Campaign Iteration, Via Special
Yes, it's a New Zealand ad featuring a sheep. No, B&T won't be going down that route despite desperately wanting to.
Molasses Appoints Nichole Donovan As Client Director
Molasses is a brand & design agency & not to be mistaken with Israeli spy agency Mossad. Not that you'd ever do that.
Mindshare Snags Nova Entertainment Media Account From Carat
The dial's fixed to Fitzy & Wippa at Mindshare now. Bump in ear plugs sales in North Sydney "unrelated," apparently.
Bupa Declares “Good Health Is Contagious” Via Thinkerbell
Bupa declares "good health's contagious". Although B&T understands kale & marathons are exempt from the comments.
Principals Refreshes Master Brand For Pitcher Partners
Accountancy firm Pitcher Partners gets brand zjoosh via the Principals. Debate rages whether it's mint or jade.
Michael Hill CMO: ‘Marketing Will Unlock Business Growth’ But Only With Right Measurement & Attribution
Partner still refusing to put a ring on it? Instead of threatening to leave, use this jewellery yarn as a reminder.
Beacon Lighting Extends Carat’s Contract For Three More Years
Is every Beacon employee's worst nightmare being the last to leave and having to turn the lights off?
Former EssenceMediacom CEO Pat Crowley Calls On Adland To Back Rare Cancer Drug
Friend of B&T and all-round good guy Pat Crowley needs our help to save his son's life.
University Of Sydney Appoints CHEP For Australia & APAC Media Account
CHEP wins Uni of Syd media work. Staff strongly reminded that this does not allow them to attend student nights out.
The Case For Nature: Let The Media & Advertising Industries Tell A Story & Tell It Well
B&T heads to Jaipur to hear why advertising can save the planet. Certainly a harder trip than Mosman the other week.
BPAY ‘Brings A Little Magic To Your Bills’ In A Campaign By Five By Five
B&T is banking on this campaign to 'bring a little magic' to last night's bar tab.
Kayo Sports Crowned Adland’s Best Ballers At The Media Hoops Grand Final!
There was sweat but, thankfully no blood or tears, at last night's Media Hoops grand final!