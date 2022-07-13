BCM Group Pigs Out On Hog’s Breath Cafe’s Creative & Marketing

BCM Group Pigs Out On Hog’s Breath Cafe’s Creative & Marketing
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



After an extensive pitch process the Hog’s Breath Cafe chain of restaurants has appointed BCM Group as their integrated creative and marketing services agency.

As part of the agency’s remit, BCM Group will lead all marketing for the group with an aim to drive brand rejuvenation and business growth across the national, restaurant chain. The company plans to extend its current number of 38 restaurants with a number of new restaurant openings over the next 12 months.

BCM Group, partner and managing firector, Phil McDonald said, “It’s a huge vote of confidence by Hog’s Breath to be appointed as their outsourced marketing team. Our full-service, creative and media model means we can step in and add real value from day one. On top of that it is also a wonderful opportunity to help rejuvenate a classic Aussie brand with some fresh, new creative thinking.”

As part of the agency’s scope, BCM Group will deliver sales promotion, product development, media, creative and digital management to support a renewed focus on growth, as well as provide a full suite of marketing and consulting services to the business.

Hog’s Breath Australia CEO, Steven Spurgin said, “We are very happy to be partnering with BCM Group and embarking on a new chapter for the Hog’s Breath brand, as we continue to expand and open new restaurants. We take great pride in the experience and product we deliver to our loyal customers, and we look forward to welcoming even more Aussies to a Hog’s Breath Cafe”.

Please login with linkedin to comment

bcm group Hog’s Breath Cafe

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]