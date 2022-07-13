BCM Group Pigs Out On Hog’s Breath Cafe’s Creative & Marketing

After an extensive pitch process the Hog’s Breath Cafe chain of restaurants has appointed BCM Group as their integrated creative and marketing services agency.

As part of the agency’s remit, BCM Group will lead all marketing for the group with an aim to drive brand rejuvenation and business growth across the national, restaurant chain. The company plans to extend its current number of 38 restaurants with a number of new restaurant openings over the next 12 months.

BCM Group, partner and managing firector, Phil McDonald said, “It’s a huge vote of confidence by Hog’s Breath to be appointed as their outsourced marketing team. Our full-service, creative and media model means we can step in and add real value from day one. On top of that it is also a wonderful opportunity to help rejuvenate a classic Aussie brand with some fresh, new creative thinking.”

As part of the agency’s scope, BCM Group will deliver sales promotion, product development, media, creative and digital management to support a renewed focus on growth, as well as provide a full suite of marketing and consulting services to the business.

Hog’s Breath Australia CEO, Steven Spurgin said, “We are very happy to be partnering with BCM Group and embarking on a new chapter for the Hog’s Breath brand, as we continue to expand and open new restaurants. We take great pride in the experience and product we deliver to our loyal customers, and we look forward to welcoming even more Aussies to a Hog’s Breath Cafe”.