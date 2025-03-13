Barbie Partners With Dessert Masters Star Alisha Henderson To Surprise & Delight Consumers At Sydney Pop-up

Barbie is celebrating her anniversary with a limited time Sweet Treats pop-up in Chippendale, Sydney, in partnership with Sweet Specialist, Alisha Henderson, to giveaway exclusive prizes and baked treats.

The pop-up will take place at 32 Kensington Street, Chippendale, near the popular Spice Alley, from Thursday 13th March until Sunday 16th March, between 11am and 3pm. Over 500 Barbie-inspired cupcakes and a range of prizes will be up for grabs across the four days, including exclusive Rare Finds collector Barbie dolls that can be won on Friday 14th March.

The Barbie takeover will see the store façade transform into a Barbie pink wonderland, with a pink carpet entrance, an interactive cupcake dispenser, shareable photo moments featuring pink vespas, hydrangeas and quintessential Barbie displays alongside a claw-machine with hundreds of Barbie product to be given away.

Custom Barbie cupcakes will be available each day, until sold out, in collaboration with cake artist, Alisha Henderson, and will feature a different daily cupcake design to celebrate the iconic world of Barbie.

“As a female founded business owner I couldn’t find myself feeling more aligned and excited to partner with a brand I have always looked up to. I love the idea of chasing my big baking dreams…and doing it in pink. Partnering with Barbie is a dream come true,” said Henderson.

Henderson is known for her online business, Sweet Bakes, where she creates a range of cakes for every occasion and is the author and illustrator of the Storybook Sweets series – a range of children’s recipe books, and her new cookbook, Everybody Loves Cake, which will hit the shelves later this year.

Henderson also appeared on Network 10’s Dessert Masters in 2024 hosted by Melissa Leong and Amarry Guichon.

“Competing against the most talented pastry chefs in the country was such a rewarding experience that really gave me a new sense of confidence in my own creativity,” said Henderson.

“All of the designs play into the whimsical, feminine world of Barbie. I’ve created a unique cupcake for each day of celebration, each with their own elaborate details. The details in Barbie’s outfits are what makes her ‘that’ girl, and I wanted our cupcakes to be ‘that’ cupcake! We are also celebrating a special limited edition Barbie release during the event, so our cupcake celebrates this new and

exciting collectable doll from the Rare Finds program with its peachy colour palette and nod to her heart shaped handbag”.

The Rare Finds program celebrates the rarity of the Deluxe Style collectors Barbie Dolls with only 550 units available nationwide exclusively at Big W in March.

Alongside the activation, on the 15th and 16th March, consumers can shop Barbie online at Big W at 50% off, all part of a week long celebration.

Since the brand’s inception, Barbie has inspired young generations to explore their limitless potential through her 250+ careers.

Through playing with Barbie, children have been able to imagine their own stories and shape their real-life futures.

What: Barbie SWEET TREATS Pop-Up

When: Thursday 13 March to Sunday 16 March at 11am – 3pm, daily.

Where: 32 Kensington Street, Chippendale, Sydney – Store front takeover