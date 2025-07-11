Australia’s Youngest Winter Paralympian Calls On Brands To Step Up As QMS Launches Milano Cortina Packages

QMS has officially launched its partnership packages for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, offering brands a powerful chance to align with sporting excellence, and to be part of a growing movement that places Paralympians on equal footing with their Olympic peers.

Speaking at the partnership launch yesterday, Australian Paralympian Ben Tudhope, who made headlines in 2014 as the world’s youngest-ever Winter Paralympian. He shared how far the visibility and support for Paralympic sport has come, and how vital brand backing continues to be.

“At my first games in Sochi 14 [2014 Winter Paralympic Games], we didn’t even have a big broadcast on behind us, not Channel Seven, not Channel Nine. There was basically no one and I think we were on the ABC at midnight with the highlights package every day or every fortnight. And so to see that growth, I guess, from there to now, being on Channel Nine, and having that as a broadcaster, having big brands behind Paralympics, he said.

Thudhope went on to explain how the momentum for the Paralympics began in Tokyo and that strength intensified into Paris. Which really excites the snowboarder who understands this platform that brands have unlocked for him, has allowed him to be a role model for people all over the world.

“The equality is shifting, but it’s still a long way to go until we reach even and so if I can be a platform behind that and push that message, but also get other kids with disabilities to try out a sport, it doesn’t have to be winter sports, but any sport that’s kind of what I’m here for,” said the six time, snowboard cross world championship medallist.

QMS Offers Brands A Front-Row Seat To The Games

As the official outdoor media partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic Teams, QMS will once again deliver a world-class digital out of home solution for brands wanting to be part of the excitement, performance and impact of the Games on Australian audiences.

“The Winter Olympics are a place where grace meets grit, where speed is balanced by style, where the silence is as loud as the roar. It’s the most elegant form of extremity on Earth,” said Adrian Venditti, strategic sales director, QMS.

“But Milano Cortina offers something no other games can, the elegance of Italian design, the grandeur of the Alps and the rich Olympic heritage of Cortina, where winter magic has lived for decades. It’s a location admired by the athletes themselves.”

The most geographically dispersed games, stretching thousands of kilometres across the Italian Alps, from Milano to the borders of Austria and Switzerland poises to be the biggest sporting spectacle of the year, especially with the addition of eight new events.

One event specifically generating a lot of excitement is the dual moguls. For the first time in Winter Olympic games history athletes won’t just be battling the mountain, they will also be duelling one another, racing down the mountain to see who will cross the line first.

The packages were launched at an event at the Sydney Opera House, hosted by Olympic mogul skier Britt Cox. The event has also featured a live panel of Olympian and Paralympians including gold medallist Jakara Anthony, Valentino Guseli and Tudhope, who shared their individual journeys to qualify for Milano Cortina.

It was attended by major advertisers, agencies and representatives from the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and Paralympics Australia (PA), including AOC chief executive officer, Mark Arbib, and PA chief executive officer, Cameron Murray.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue our support of Australia’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic teams. Following the success of the Paris 2024 Summer Games, we’re excited to be back working hand-in-hand with the AOC and PA as we engage, inspire and unite all Australians outdoors through the power of winter sport,” said John O’Neil, QMS chief executive officer.

“The Milano Cortina Games represent a powerful opportunity for brands to reach new heights with the influence of out of home and align with sporting excellence on the world stage. We are confident that our digital-first network will deliver the scale, immediacy, creativity – delivered through the latest in digital innovation – that advertisers need to connect with audiences during those breath taking Winter Games moments.

“Our Paris 2024 Games Network was a proven success with our partners and with fans across the country, and we’re looking forward to replicating it for the Milano Cortina Games across our rapidly expanding network of premium assets, including digital large format billboards, the City of Sydney street furniture network, The Convenience Network and Gold Coast street furniture assets,” he said.

Building on Paris’ Success

QMS are building on the success of the Paris Games Network, which delivered 24 per cent greater campaign impact for partner brands and significant uplift across key brand metrics, QMS’ Milano Cortina Winter Games Network will reach an expected 77 per cent of metropolitan Australians, offering brands an unmatched opportunity to connect at scale.

During the Paris Games, QMS delivered breaking news, medal moments, and real-time updates about the Paris on their digital billboards across Australia.

“One moment that truly symbolises the immediacy and creative flexibility was when our content team delivered the celebratory news that our women’s four by 100 meter swimming team had won historic gold. It was delivered to screen so quickly the girls were still on the pool deck, and we are set to execute with the same speed and precision for the Winter Games,” said Mark Arbib, chief executive officer, Australian Olympic Committee.

Value-Packed Packages for 2026

The packages revealed at the event to the AOC and Paralympics partners are priced at $650,000 and it will help their brands reach over three quarters of Metro Australians.

“That’s well over 10 million Aussies over 406, million impressions, over five weeks of activity. And those with eye for detail or good memory, or even some of the agency investment officers sitting at the table I’m on, they will realise that the reach is very similar to what it was for our Paris 2024 partnership packages, and that is despite the smaller investment levels thanks to a different composition of our growing network and site selection,” said Arbib.

Not only are the packages cheaper but QMS are offering more.

“This year, we’ve taken a schedule to new heights in key markets like Sydney, where over 50 per cent of the sites are brand new to our QMS portfolio in 2025. These include coveted locations such as Warringah freeway in Crows Nest, Rose Hill gardens, Greenfield Street in Adelaide, and the famous Military road in Cremorne.”

Countdown to Milano Cortina Begins

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics open on 6 February 2026 and will feature more than 2900 athletes from 93 countries competing across 116 medal events in 16 Olympic disciplines. The Winter Paralympics start on 6 March 2026, featuring 600 athletes competing for 79 medals in six Paralympic sports. Australia will send a team of around 60 Olympians in 12 sports and 14 Paralympians in four sports.

“Milano Cortina 2026 is shaping up to be a milestone moment for Australia’s Winter Olympic movement. The stories of the incredible Australian winter athletes – of courage, grit and triumph – will capture the hearts and attention of Australians everywhere,” said Arbib.

“In QMS, we have a partner who not only understands the power of those stories but has the scale and creativity to bring them to life across the country. Its world-class digital network gives Australians the chance to experience the Games as they happen in the moments that matter. It’s a partnership we’re proud of, and we’re excited to see how it inspires Australians.

“Through our partnership with QMS, we’re ensuring those athletes’ journeys are seen, celebrated and supported,” he said.

QMS’ exclusive partnership opportunities for its Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games Network are now open.