Australia’s FTA Channels Will Battle It Out For FIFA Men’s 2026 World Cup Rights

Following the phenomenal success of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia’s free-to-air channels are reportedly battling for the rights to the 2026 Men’s World Cup, which is to be held in Mexico, Canada, and the US.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald FIFA executives will be briefing Australia’s free-to-air networks this week with an official process set to take place in the coming months.

SBS gained the rights to the men’s world cup (often on during unsociable hours in Australia) back in 1990. It then sublicensed the rights to Optus in 2018, which had a series of streaming glitches that year.

With TV rating records being shattered by the 2026 Women’s World Cup, there is estimated to be a high commercial interest in the sport.

Due to the location of the 2026 World Cup, the tournament will be aired during the day in Australia.

The 2026 tournament will be aired in a more favourable time zone to the past two men’s World Cups. A 7pm match in LA would air at midday in Australia, and a 7pm New York start would be at 9am.

Network 10, which is reported to have invested $300 million in soccer in recent years, is expected to have a “good crack” at securing the rights, whilst SBS will be keen to hold the rights.

With the rights expected to be significantly up on the $20 million paid in the past, however, this has the potential to price SBS ( a publicly funded broadcaster) out of the deal.

Seven, who reportedly bought the rights to 15 games of the Women’s World Cup for a mere $5 million, has experienced unparalleled ratings success due to the success of the Matildas.

The SMH said both Nine and Seven are expected to approach FIFA for rights to the 2026 World Cup.

Rights for any games featuring Australia, as well at the final, are protected by anti-siphoning laws – meaning that FTA channels are given first-refusal before FIFA can go to streamers.