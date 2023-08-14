Australia’s FTA Channels Will Battle It Out For FIFA Men’s 2026 World Cup Rights

Australia’s FTA Channels Will Battle It Out For FIFA Men’s 2026 World Cup Rights
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Following the phenomenal success of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia’s free-to-air channels are reportedly battling for the rights to the 2026 Men’s World Cup, which is to be held in Mexico, Canada, and the US.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald FIFA executives will be briefing Australia’s free-to-air networks this week with an official process set to take place in the coming months.

SBS gained the rights to the men’s world cup (often on during unsociable hours in Australia) back in 1990. It then sublicensed the rights to Optus in 2018, which had a series of streaming glitches that year.

With TV rating records being shattered by the 2026 Women’s World Cup, there is estimated to be a high commercial interest in the sport.

Due to the location of the 2026 World Cup, the tournament will be aired during the day in Australia.

The 2026 tournament will be aired in a more favourable time zone to the past two men’s World Cups. A 7pm match in LA would air at midday in Australia, and a 7pm New York start would be at 9am.

Network 10, which is reported to have invested $300 million in soccer in recent years, is expected to have a “good crack” at securing the rights, whilst SBS will be keen to hold the rights.

With the rights expected to be significantly up on the $20 million paid in the past, however, this has the potential to price SBS ( a publicly funded broadcaster) out of the deal.

Seven, who reportedly bought the rights to 15 games of the Women’s World Cup for a mere $5 million, has experienced unparalleled ratings success due to the success of the Matildas.

The SMH said both Nine and Seven are expected to approach FIFA for rights to the 2026 World Cup.

Rights for any games featuring Australia, as well at the final, are protected by anti-siphoning laws – meaning that FTA channels are given first-refusal before FIFA can go to streamers.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

FIFA FTA World Cup

Latest News

Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering
  • Marketing

Prosperity Media Hires From the UK To Launch Digital PR Offering

SEO agency Prosperity Media introduces new digital PR offering with hire from overseas, while also expanding its senior leadership team. James Norquay, who founded Prosperity Media more than a decade ago, is now expanding the agency offering to include digital PR. The Surry Hills-based specialist agency, who traditionally works with medium to enterprise level clients […]

Forbes Australia Releases New Issue Featuring Philanthropist Carol Schwartz
  • Marketing

Forbes Australia Releases New Issue Featuring Philanthropist Carol Schwartz

The sixth issue of Forbes Australia is released today and features Reserve Bank of Australia board member and influential investor Carol Schwartz. Other noteworthy highlights include co-Founder of Big Red Group Naomi Simson, Flight Centre Travel Group CEO and founder Graham “Skroo” Turner, CEO of Warrikal Engineering and Founder of the Kirrikin Foundation Amanda Healy, […]

Today The Brave Wins Carnival Cruise Line
  • Marketing

Today The Brave Wins Carnival Cruise Line

Today the Brave has been appointed Carnival Cruise Line’s (CCL) creative account, adding to the full service agency’s growing roster of clients. As one of the most globally recognised brands in the travel and tourism industry, CCL is experiencing an exciting period of growth, fuelled by the escalating demand for cruise holidays. Appointed to accelerate […]

Carat South Australia Wins The SA Tourism Account
  • Marketing

Carat South Australia Wins The SA Tourism Account

Carat South Australia has secured the South Australian Tourism Commission domestic account for 2023-24. The agency will be responsible for media planning, buying and strategy for the tourism commission which has a commitment to growing the state’s visitor economy to $12.8 billion by 2030. The appointment follows the announcement of the Adelaide-based agency’s retention of […]

News Corp Australia Mastheads Celebrate The Matildas
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia Mastheads Celebrate The Matildas

News Corp Australia is getting behind the Matildas in the lead up to the World Cup semi-final with a series of editorial initiatives to celebrate their success. Today all of the state-based mastheads feature a souvenir double-page team poster of Australia’s national soccer stars and The Daily Telegraph is renamed “The Daily Tillygraph” as the […]

Zitcha Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads
  • Technology

Zitcha Expands Retail Media Platform With Launch Of Pinterest Ads

Zitcha has integrated Pinterest into its retail media platform, letting brand advertisers reach millions of Pinterest users in Australia and around the world, by using retailers’ first-party data to reach and track online purchases via closed-loop attribution. Retail brand advertisers can use Pinterest’s features and reach through the Zitcha platform, targeting shopper decision-making at the […]

Zuck Calls Off MMA Bout Saying Musk “Isn’t Serious”
  • Technology

Zuck Calls Off MMA Bout Saying Musk “Isn’t Serious”

Mark Zuckerberg has called off the mooted mixed-martial arts (MMA) fight between himself and Elon Musk, saying the South African businessman “isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.” Posting on the Instagram-based Twitter (now X) rival Threads, Zuckerberg said that he “offered a real date” and that Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting […]

A young woman kayaks through the backwaters of Monroe Island in Kollam District, Kerala, South India.
  • Marketing

Australians Are Eager To Travel Despite Rising Cost Of Living, The Growth D_Stillery Research Reveals

The Growth D_Stillery, in collaboration with research partner Verve Australia, has today released new research revealing that Australians are overcoming rising cost of living pressures to travel. The comprehensive Travel D_Stilled Report found that 80 per cent of respondents agree travel is one of their most important goals in life. Director of The Growth D_Stillery […]

BINGE & Thinkerbell Unveil New Brand Platform “I Saw It On BINGE”
  • Campaigns

BINGE & Thinkerbell Unveil New Brand Platform “I Saw It On BINGE”

BINGE has launched a new brand platform, that showcases the social consequences of not keeping up with the world’s most talked about shows, in collaboration with Thinkerbell. Whether you’re a reality junky, drama head, action jackson, wrestle maniac or a comedy queen, BINGE has content you can’t help talk about and, more importantly, it’s what […]

Why Agencies Should Let Their Employees Work from Home
  • Opinion

Why Agencies Should Let Their Employees Work from Home

In this guest post, career expert and Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC), Amanda Augustine (lead image), puts forward the WFH case… The recent news about Commonwealth Bank’s attempt to bring employees back to the office raised eyebrows across Australia. It’s becoming clear that many workers are not only comfortable with remote work but ready to […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Creative Director Cass Jam Joins Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
  • Marketing

Creative Director Cass Jam Joins Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Creative director Cass Jam is joining creative studio Bear Meets Eagle On Fire. Most recently Jam spent four years at CHEP where she was instrumental in winning and shaping campaigns for IKEA, Samsung and eBay. Prior to that, she spent five years with Leo Burnett London. “We’re pretty deliberate with full time hires, from a […]

CHEP Wins Compare Club’s Media
  • Media

CHEP Wins Compare Club’s Media

CHEP Media has announced that it has been appointed as the agency of record for Australia’s largest health and life insurance comparator, Compare Club, following a competitive review. The appointment will see CHEP Media take on media strategy and trading duties on behalf of Compare Club, as it continues to grow its brand from being […]

Sports Marketers: Get Ready To Kick Serious Strategy Goals With Tech
  • Partner Content

Sports Marketers: Get Ready To Kick Serious Strategy Goals With Tech

Sports season is in full swing across Australia, with stadiums across the country alive with energy and excitement. But as inflation surges and discretionary spending tightens, are sporting organisations doing enough to attract, engage and inspire the next generation of sporting fans? In this article, we take a look at the current economic climate and […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Omnichannel Won’t Exist In 2030 – So What’s Next?
  • Opinion

Omnichannel Won’t Exist In 2030 – So What’s Next?

In this guest post, Michael Tutek (lead image), co-founder and CEO of retail experience platform preezie, predicts the end of one of marketer’s favourite buzzwords – omnichannel! Here, he takes a look at what will come after… Over the last decade, omnichannel has become ubiquitous in all forms of retail. Basically, the term is used […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine