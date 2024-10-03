Australia’s First Programmatic Out-Of-Home Award Returns For Its Second Year

JCDecaux has officially opened submissions for the second annual Programmatic Campaign of the Year Award. This award, the first of its kind in Australia, is designed to celebrate brands that are at the forefront of strategic, creative, and innovative programmatic digital Out-of-Home campaigns.

“This award aims to drive the industry’s adoption of programmatic Out-of-Home forward by recognising campaigns that leverage its flexibility, targeting, and data capabilities”, said Brad Palmer, national programmatic director at JCDecaux. “It’s an exciting opportunity to spotlight Australian brands and agencies that recognise the benefits. As programmatic Out-of-Home continues to evolve, we expect this award to highlight campaigns that will set a benchmark for the industry”.

Submissions are open to Media Agencies, Trading Desks, Direct Advertisers, or DSPs that managed and executed a programmatic Out-of-Home campaign with JCDecaux between 1st January and 31st December 2024.

According to VIOOH’s State of the Nation 2024 report, Australia’s digital Out-of-Home market is increasingly adopting programmatic buying, with nearly 27 per cent of campaigns using it over the past year. This trend is set to grow, with projections indicating that 35 per cent of Australian campaigns will leverage programmatic in the next 18 months.

The rapid rise of Digital Out-of-Home in Australia, currently accounting for 74.4 per cent of total Out-of-Home revenue, signals a promising future for programmatic adoption.

Last year’s winning campaign, LION and UM’s Guinness Brewery of Meteorology, demonstrated how programmatic digital Out-of-Home can blend creativity and technology to achieve measurable success. The campaign delivered winning results for increased sales and brand association including a three-point growth in salience and 17 per cent increase in brand power. Additionally, the campaign led to a 13 per cent increase in consumption year-on-year and an 18 per cent boost in revenue during key winter months.

Returning to the judging panel, Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia, reflected on last year’s winning entry: “The Guinness Brewery of Meteorology campaign set a high bar, showcasing how programmatic digital Out-of-Home can seamlessly blend creativity with real-time data to deliver compelling results. It was exciting to see how brands are starting to use the flexibility and precision that programmatic digital Out-of-Home offers, to create campaigns that not only resonate but also drive performance”.

“This year I’m looking for campaigns that continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with programmatic Out-of-Home. It’s not just about the technology, it’s how brands use it to create meaningful, memorable connections with their audiences. I’m eager to see how entrants this year will innovate in areas like dynamic targeting, real-time responsiveness, and cross-channel integration”.

The 2024 award will be judged by a panel of leading experts from the Out-of-Home and digital industries, including:

Essie Wake, Chief Marketing Officer, JCDecaux Australia & New Zealand

Gai Le Roy, CEO, IAB Australia

Sylvain Le Borgne, Group Chief Data Officer, JCDecaux France

Ben Oliver, Head of Media, Splash

Andrew Tindall, Global Creative & Media Partnership Director, System1

Entries are now open with the winner to be announced in March 2025.