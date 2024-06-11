Australian Government Launches Anti-Vaping & Smoking Public Health Campaigns, Via BMF

The Australian Government has launched new national public health campaigns to help Australians give up vaping and smoking, particularly targeting at-risk groups and young Australians.

Created by BMF, the integrated campaigns fall under the “Give Up For Good” behaviour change platform and are structured around three critical streams: Youth Vaping, Tobacco and Adult Vaping, all aimed at increasing awareness and reinforcing the harms of vaping and smoking and the tools and resources available to help people quit.

Forming part of the initiative, the anti-smoking campaign — targeted to all adult Australian smokers — highlights why smoking is one of the most harmful behaviours we can adopt, acknowledging that whilst quitting is hard, the alternative is harder.

The adult anti-vaping campaign reinforces the comprehensive support and tools available to vapers, to help them quit this insidious, all-consuming habit, motivating vapers to take control back from nicotine. Because, while you may not have chosen nicotine addiction, it’s already chosen you.

Meanwhile, the youth anti-vaping campaign aims to re-frame the social norm of vaping asking young Australians to have a moment of self-reﬂection and ‘join the thousands quitting vapes’. We know both smoking and vaping can creep its way into our lives when we don’t expect it, becoming a habit that’s hard to control. The campaign prompts young Australians to ask themselves, “@hy are we still doing this?”

Tom Hoskins, group creative director, at BMF, said: “Recent research revealed that people who vape are more likely to take up cigarette smoking, compared to those who have never vaped. And, with access to these products becoming increasingly difficult due to regulatory change, there is an increasing need to support people to quit. So, addressing the wider issue effectively meant creating nuanced and audience-speciﬁc work that talks to the insidious nature of both vaping and smoking. The common thread being that now, with more tools and support available, there’s never been a better time for Australian smokers and vapers to give up for good.”

A fourth stream of anti-smoking creative to communicate with First Nations people has also been developed by Carbon Creative under the Give Up For Good platform.

CREDITS

CLIENT: Department of Health and Aged Care

CREATIVE AGENCY: BMF

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Good Oil, Collider.

SOUND PRODUCTION: Rumble, Massive Music.

POST PRODUCTION: Arc Edit