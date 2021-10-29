Australian Geographic Takes 50% Stake In Tour Company Insight Australia Travel

Media brand Australian Geographic has acquired 50 per cent of Insight Australia Travel to launch a new small-group tour offering.

Australian Geographic Travel offers a choice of over 30 itineraries all bookable via the Australian Geographic website.

The small-group tour options cover domestic destinations such as Arnhem Land and the MacDonnell Ranges in the Northern Territory; the Daintree Forest, Cape Tribulation and Fraser Island in Queensland; Raymond Island and East Gippsland in Victoria; Eyre Peninsula and Kangaroo Island in South Australia; Maria Island and Bruny Island in Tasmania; and the Stirling Ranges and Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia.

Insight Australia Travel has been operating for almost 20 years curating and delivering bespoke Australian itineraries.

Birgit Bourne, founder and managing director of Insight Australia Travel, will also head up Australian Geographic Travel.

With a deep passion for Australian landscapes, wildlife, indigenous culture, conservation and sustainability, Bourne is a keen photographer and hiker, and sits on the board of the Australian Tourism Export Council.

“Insight Australia is absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Australian Geographic to extend our strong international presence to also offer small-group, sustainable Australian experiences to nature and culture lovers from around the globe.

“Australian Geographic Travel will explore and enlighten, while respecting and preserving the diversity and beauty of local wildlife, landscapes, culture and people.

“Our travellers want an experience with purpose and to develop a deep connection with a destination by supporting and respecting its environment.

“We are committed to sustainable travel and our travellers will play an active role in contributing to conservation projects around the country.”

Jo Runciman, managing director of Australian Geographic, said: “Australian Geographic Travel will allow us to foster an even deeper relationship with our audience by connecting them with the natural experiences they crave.

“This is a unique opportunity to not just read about the awes of the great Australian landscape, wildlife and wilderness, but to actually live it.”