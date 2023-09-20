Australian Fintech Zeller Launches ‘Rathdowne Village’ Community Campaign

Australian Fintech Zeller Launches ‘Rathdowne Village’ Community Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Zeller, the Australian fintech reimagining business banking, today announced the release of a new short film “Rathdowne Village”.

    Shot in Melbourne’s inner-northern suburb of Carlton North, the short film is the first in a new series to be produced by Zeller, showcasing the people and stories behind Australia’s most iconic small business communities. Rathdowne Street bears all the hallmarks of a typical village, and yet, it lies just three kilometres from the central business district.

    After more than 150 years and history with strong Jewish roots, later evolving into the centre of the Italo-Australian community that it is renowned for today, this pocket of Melbourne has maintained its old-world charm, and the business community continues to thrive — boasting one of the lowest business turnover rates in Melbourne.

    The short film, which premieres online today, peels back the layers of Rathdowne Village’s history, through the stories of five businesses that paint a picture not just of work, but of family, community and loyalty:

    ● Fledgling Espresso, a bustling café owned and operated by young entrepreneur Connor Cunliffe, and his mother Vanessa Cunliffe.

    ● Rathdowne Village Delicatessen, a community deli stocking fresh food and specialty goods, co-owned and operated by Frank Siliato and Larry Dichiera.

    ● Love it Longer, a consignment store selling designer women’s clothing and accessories, co-owned and operated by sisters Giulia Ferrari and Mattia Hunter Ferne, and their mother Armanda Hunter.

    ● Biscotteria, an authentic Sicilian pasticceria, operated by Claudine Costanzo of the famous Footscray Cavallaro family.

    ● La Tonada, owned by siblings Naida and Naid Asconio, who immigrated from Colombia and opened the popular Latin fusion restaurant in 2019.

    The short film is being promoted with an extensive local area marketing campaign throughout Melbourne’s inner north, highlighting the business heroes whose stories are profiled.

    Joshua McNicol, director of growth at Zeller, commented “In creating this short film, we’ve found an area where business is not just transactional, but there’s a deep care for the community they serve. Our team was inspired by these five amazing businesses and the people behind them — and saw this as an opportunity to share their stories and demonstrate how family and community can intersect to create opportunities for businesses to thrive.”

    “Zeller has provided a unique opportunity with this film; allowing the people and stories of Rathdowne Village to hero over traditional brand messaging. As filmmakers, it’s always the dream to capture real, authentic moments — the generosity of each business, and their willingness to open their doors and share their stories is reflected throughout the film. It shows the importance small businesses have on the everyday lives of Australians,” added Josh Janssen, director at Full Stack Films.

    Watch the film here.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Inspirational Aussie Women Raise Their Voices Ahead of International Day Of The Girl
    • Marketing

    Inspirational Aussie Women Raise Their Voices Ahead of International Day Of The Girl

    World Vision Australia has joined forces with an inspiring collective of Australian females to ignite a new campaign ahead of International Day of the Girl on October 11. The integrated campaign, called 1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls is in response to an alarming surge in global child marriage and violence rates, and sees celebrities raising […]

    Sydney Agency Engaging.io Appoints US Lead To Drive Growth
    • Marketing

    Sydney Agency Engaging.io Appoints US Lead To Drive Growth

    Following its US launch, Sydney independent Engaging.io has appointed Melissa Erickson to lead the growing North American business. Engaging is a multi award winning CRM integration agency, Elite HubSpot partner and number one partner for advanced Hubspot CRM implementation globally. The Sydney headquartered agency is also one of a handful of Hubspot partners worldwide to […]

    Pitch Your Session For Cannes In Cairns!
    • Advertising

    Pitch Your Session For Cannes In Cairns!

    Have you got what it takes to be up on stage at Cannes in Cairns next year? Well, you’re in luck. This is your chance to pitch us your session! Cannes in Cairns is the ultimate creative retreat for the media and advertising industry. We bring together the most innovative and daring minds in the […]

    Last Year’s Festival-Goers Spill The Beans On Cannes In Cairns!
    • Advertising

    Last Year’s Festival-Goers Spill The Beans On Cannes In Cairns!

    Sure, B&T could sit here and tell you Cannes in Cairns was great and that it’s the best place to croc out until we’re blue in the face. But where’s the fun — or indeed, trust — in that? Instead, we thought we’d let you hear from festival-goers themselves from last year. And we haven’t […]

    Cannes In Cairns Is Back! Check Out This Year’s Hype Reel & Re-Live The Vibe!
    • Advertising

    Cannes In Cairns Is Back! Check Out This Year’s Hype Reel & Re-Live The Vibe!

    In just two short years, Cannes in Cairns has gained a reputation as the pre-eminent industry event in Australia’s adland. And it’s back, bigger and better for 2024. If you’ve not attended thus far, we’re sure you’ve heard of someone who has and we’re more than happy to stand by their platitudes. This year’s event […]

    Pinterest Is Proudly Presenting Cannes In Cairns 2024!!
    • Partner Content

    Pinterest Is Proudly Presenting Cannes In Cairns 2024!!

    Pinterest is incredibly proud to be back for the third time as B&T’s principal sponsor for Cannes in Cairns. We love being in sunny Cairns, connecting with the industry and having the opportunity to drive comprehension about what Pinterest stands for and the unique benefits of advertising with us. Reflecting on our highlights from 2023’s […]

    Partner Content

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Amplify Appoints Sabrina Khong As Associate Creative Director & Caitlin Todd As Business Lead
    • Marketing

    Amplify Appoints Sabrina Khong As Associate Creative Director & Caitlin Todd As Business Lead

    Amplify has made two new hires. Sabrina Khong fills the newly created associate creative director role and Caitlin Todd has become a business lead. Khong joins from Foxtel, where she held the role of art director working on creative conceptualisation and creative strategy for Foxtel brand campaigns. She was previously associate creative director at Section […]

    Avid Collective Launches Avid Platform 2.0 Unlocking Effective Native Content At Scale
    • Marketing

    Avid Collective Launches Avid Platform 2.0 Unlocking Effective Native Content At Scale

    Avid Collective, Australia’s home of native content, today announces the launch of the Avid Platform 2.0. The Avid Platform 2.0 makes it easier for brands to better reach and engage Australian audiences through native content campaigns with more than 140 publishers including Daily Mail Australia, passion point publishers such as We Are Explorers and Mouths […]