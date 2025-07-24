Australia Post Teams Up With Adobe To Strengthen Digital Capabilities

Australia Post has partnered with Adobe to strengthen its digital capabilities to provide more personalised and seamless experiences for customers.

The partnership will accelerate Australia Post’s customer experience transformation by using data and AI to tailor digital interactions, improve how customers engage with services and make operations more efficient.

Australia Post executive general manager, enterprise services, Michael McNamara, said the partnership is designed to better serve the changing needs of customers and communities across Australia.

“As we continue to transform our digital customer experience and modernise eCommerce operations, we are investing in technology that helps us connect more meaningfully with our customers.

“By using AI and real-time data, we can better understand what customers need, tailor services to suit them, and make every interaction simpler and more efficient. This partnership is about delivering personalised experiences that meet customers’ expectations, wherever they are, while ensuring we stay competitive in a rapidly evolving ecommerce landscape,” he said.

Australia Post will leverage the full capabilities of Adobe to unify creativity, marketing and AI to deliver personalised customer experiences at scale. This means Australia Post customers will receive tailored digital interactions aligned to their needs and preferences, helping them complete transactions quickly and easily. It will also drive more agile operations internally by connecting its creative and marketing teams in streamlined content production workflows and activate generative AI to scale the production of standout content for digital marketing and e-commerce.

“Australia Post is on a transformative journey that not only ensures the organisation thrives in a rapidly changing ecommerce delivery marketplace but also has the digital capabilities that underpin generational success,” said Anil Chakravarthy, Adobe Digital experience business president.

“It’s about reimagining the digital experience and delivering value in new ways, with a comprehensive set of applications and services specifically designed to address the modern technology requirements of Australia Post. Together, we share a commitment to creating relevant and impactful experiences, creating value for customers and communities alike.”

The partnership reflects Australia Post’s ongoing commitment to customer-centric innovation and its focus on creating value for communities through inclusive and accessible digital services, delivered across one of the country’s most extensive and far-reaching networks.

The Adobe partnership builds on a series of recent strategic technology collaborations, including agreements with Salesforce and Microsoft, as Australia Post continues to modernise its operations and enhance the way it serves customers.