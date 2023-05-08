Superstars Abbie Chatfield, Carrie Bickmore & Tommy Little Are Coming To Cannes In Cairns Presented by Pinterest! 

LiSTNR has pulled out all the stops for a star-studded panel at Cannes in Cairns, with Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little from the Hit Network’s national Drive show “Carrie and Tommy” and Abbie Chatfield, host of the hugely popular podcast, “It’s a Lot”.

At a time where audiences are craving escapism through entertainment and trusted voices that they love, digital audio is experiencing explosive growth. And LiSTNR is leading the way.

What better way to demonstrate the depth of talent that LiSTNR houses than to hear it from the creators themselves?

The trio will discuss how they create content that connects with their engaged national audiences, and how brands can leverage this to connect with their audiences nationwide.

Moderated by SCA chief content officer, Dave Cameron, the panellists will also be joined by Seb Rennie, LiSTNR’s new executive head of commercial.

Rennie will discuss his move from chief investment officer at GroupM to LiSTNR, his perspective on the booming digital audio market, and the unmissable opportunity for brands.

