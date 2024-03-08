Aussie Sunscreen Brand Sells Out $45 Cream Following Khloe Kardashian Endorsement

Aussie Sunscreen Brand Sells Out $45 Cream Following Khloe Kardashian Endorsement
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Aussie entrepreneur Samantha Brett was thrilled when she saw her SPF50 beauty cream, Naked Sundays, had been endorsed by Khloe Kardashian.

The reality TV star – who boasts more than 310 million followers (more than 12X the population of Australia) – was so impressed with the tinted cream that she made a video about it.

In the video, Khloe Kardashian who has personally experienced melanoma, talked about the importance of wearing SPF daily to protect your skin. She stressed the importance of not neglecting your neck.

The endorsement was unsurprisingly hugely positive for the Naked Sunday’s brand which later sold out of the $45 cream.

Kardashian’s endorsement video. Source: The Dailymail

“Since Khloe uploaded 24 hours ago we have been inundated with messages from people all over the world, enquiring about our products. We sold out of the CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Bronzing drops for the seventh time!” Brett said.

“Khloe is such a powerful advocate for sun safety after her melanoma scare, which she shared very bravely and publicly”.

“We love and support her message of “more is more” when it comes to SPF and her pertinent reminder not to forget the chest and neck!”

It’s not the first time a Kardashian endorsement has led to huge success for Aussie brands.

The founder of silk pillow cover company Shhh Silk, Olivia Carr, experienced huge success both here and in the US after Kim Kardashian (and later the rest of the Kardashian clan) were spotted using her products.

After hearing about the Kardashian’s love of silk pillowcases, Carr became determined to see the family use her Australian product.

“I could not resist the opportunity to hand deliver some of our new signature range marble silk pillowcases to the girl’s mum and manager, Kris Kardashian,” she said.

She even travelled to LA herself to make sure they received her product.

Thankfully, the gamble paid off, with pictures of Kim Kardashian holding the product while travelling gaining attention from the worldwide press.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Khloe Kardashian

Latest News

www.yasminmund.com
  • Marketing

SOFI Spritz & Sanpellegrino Partner With THE LUME Melbourne

THE LUME Melbourne has welcomed two beverage partners, SOFI and Sanpellegrino, to open its new Renaissance-themed dining area as part of its new Leonardo da Vinci experience. Travel back in time at Caffè Medici for an immersive culinary experience sure to ignite your taste buds. Indulge in the rich tapestry of Italian cuisine, enjoying a […]

The Women Of Eagle Eye Paving the Path in Tech and Loyalty Share Key Insights
  • Technology

The Women Of Eagle Eye Paving the Path in Tech and Loyalty Share Key Insights

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology and loyalty, women are not just breaking barriers but reshaping the future. Celebrating International Women’s Day and rallying behind the theme of investing in women to accelerate progress, digital marketing agency Eagle Eye made a conscious choice to forego the statistics that underscore the ongoing journey towards true gender […]

Empowering Change: Women Leading The Generative AI Revolution In Marketing For International Women’s Day
  • Marketing

Empowering Change: Women Leading The Generative AI Revolution In Marketing For International Women’s Day

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Inspire Inclusion”, establishes a poignant tone for fostering authentic change. It perfectly mirrors the dynamic landscape of marketing, where change is the only constant. The last third-party cookie has finally crumbled, privacy laws are tightening, and now, Generative AI is quickly ushering in a new era of […]

TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine
  • Media
  • TV Ratings

TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine

The popular quiz show has provided a boost to Nine’s news offering which had a reach of 1,846,000 yesterday, just below Seven’s new’s reach of 1,998,000. Married At First Sight was of course the most-watched TV show of the night with a total reach of 2,695,000. Meanwhile, A Current Affair had 1,674,000 metro viewers and […]