Aussie Sunscreen Brand Sells Out $45 Cream Following Khloe Kardashian Endorsement

Aussie entrepreneur Samantha Brett was thrilled when she saw her SPF50 beauty cream, Naked Sundays, had been endorsed by Khloe Kardashian.

The reality TV star – who boasts more than 310 million followers (more than 12X the population of Australia) – was so impressed with the tinted cream that she made a video about it.

In the video, Khloe Kardashian who has personally experienced melanoma, talked about the importance of wearing SPF daily to protect your skin. She stressed the importance of not neglecting your neck.

The endorsement was unsurprisingly hugely positive for the Naked Sunday’s brand which later sold out of the $45 cream.

“Since Khloe uploaded 24 hours ago we have been inundated with messages from people all over the world, enquiring about our products. We sold out of the CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Bronzing drops for the seventh time!” Brett said.

“Khloe is such a powerful advocate for sun safety after her melanoma scare, which she shared very bravely and publicly”.

“We love and support her message of “more is more” when it comes to SPF and her pertinent reminder not to forget the chest and neck!”

It’s not the first time a Kardashian endorsement has led to huge success for Aussie brands.

The founder of silk pillow cover company Shhh Silk, Olivia Carr, experienced huge success both here and in the US after Kim Kardashian (and later the rest of the Kardashian clan) were spotted using her products.

After hearing about the Kardashian’s love of silk pillowcases, Carr became determined to see the family use her Australian product.

“I could not resist the opportunity to hand deliver some of our new signature range marble silk pillowcases to the girl’s mum and manager, Kris Kardashian,” she said.

She even travelled to LA herself to make sure they received her product.

Thankfully, the gamble paid off, with pictures of Kim Kardashian holding the product while travelling gaining attention from the worldwide press.

