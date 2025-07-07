Aussie Doctors Sound Alarm On ‘Pokies Influencers’ As Gambling Harm Costs Soar

Australia’s peak medical body has issued a stark warning over a disturbing new trend: influencers allegedly glamorising poker machines on social media, with content described as “shocking” and dangerous for young audiences.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) is calling on politicians and platforms to act swiftly, following the release of videos showing influencers inserting hundreds of dollars into pokies and encouraging followers to like or follow their accounts in exchange for continued play.

Dr Danielle McMullen, president of the AMA, said the videos were deeply concerning. “They are clearly targeted at young people and seek to glamorise what is a dangerous habit and not one we would encourage people to take part in,” she said.

“These videos show that our regulations around gambling just aren’t keeping up with the 21st century. They are essentially ads for gambling and our governments need to take a long hard look about how we get on top of this content.”

The warning follows a new report commissioned by the Victorian government that revealed the state’s social cost of gambling has doubled, from $7 billion in 2014–15 to $14 billion in 2022–23, despite fewer people gambling overall.

The report attributes the rise to higher spending by those most at risk and tallies not just financial losses but mental health effects such as depression.

Some of the content in question includes influencers celebrating poker machine wins, like turning $5 into $164,000, without showing the inevitable losses. Others are reportedly accessible to children and teens and lack any responsible gambling warnings, which are required for ads by gambling companies across other formats.

Instagram owner Meta said it has strict rules for gambling promotion and would “remove any content that does not comply with our standards as soon as we become aware” of it.

“Both the advertiser and creator must obtain written permission to promote real money gambling and must comply with all applicable Australian laws and regulations,” a spokesperson said.

However, many of the posts appear to skirt these rules by not being officially partnered with gambling companies, despite encouraging gambling behaviours. Some have remained online for weeks.

The news comes not long after multiple influencers inadvertently promoted a banned offshore gambling company through videos referencing its name, linking to its website, and offering sign-up incentives. The Australian media regulator has threatened fines of up to $59,400 for breaching rules on promoting illegal gambling.

Meta confirmed it operates a strike system to penalise repeat offenders, including account restrictions or removal. Meanwhile, the Australian Influencer Marketing Council said more education was urgently needed. “Many creators engaging in affiliate marketing may not fully understand the regulatory frameworks in which they operate,” a spokesperson told The Guardian.

With gambling harm accelerating and social media enabling new forms of exposure, public health experts say the need for reform is urgent, and call on governments and platforms to take “a long, hard look” before further damage is done.