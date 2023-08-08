Atomic 212° Wins Growth Faculty’s Performance & SEO Marketing

Independent media agency, Atomic 212°, has announced it has been appointed to the media account for Growth Faculty, effective immediately.

Atomic 212° will look after above-the-line, performance and SEO marketing for the rapidly growing business. Established in Sydney in 2003, Growth Faculty now curates in-person and live virtual events in more than 40 countries around the world and offers its members an on-demand video library, networking opportunities and more.

Growth Faculty founder and CEO, Karen Beattie (lead image), said: “When I started Growth Faculty, my motivation was to provide access to the world’s greatest business minds at affordable prices and make it accessible to CEOs and leaders of SMBs in a public forum. Twenty years on, that hasn’t changed and I’m excited to embark on the next phase of our journey with Atomic 212° as we expand our virtual product offering and international live events program.”

Aimee Rydberg, Growth Faculty’s chief growth officer, added: “The partnership with Atomic 212° plays a pivotal role in helping more leaders, business owners, teams and individuals access incredible speakers though our live learning experiences. Our upcoming live in-person and virtual events include Jim Collins, Adam Grant, Seth Godin, Holly Ransom, former New Zealand All Black, Dan Carter, and Atomic Habits Live with author James Clear.”

Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner, said the agency’s strength in performance media was a key factor in its new partnership with Growth Faculty.

“We are very excited to work with Karen, Aimee and their team to drive great outcomes for their business,” she said.

“Growth Faculty’s mission is to help organisations build more effective workplaces by connecting established and aspiring business leaders to the world’s brightest minds, business-critical topics, and proven frameworks and tools – wherever they are and whenever they want. Our focus on faster, smarter, accountable media that produces outstanding results for clients is the perfect fit with Growth Faculty’s strategy.”

The appointment to the Growth Faculty business follows a period of strong growth at Atomic 212° nationally, including the expansion of its Brisbane office; several new hires in Sydney and Melbourne; a string of recent client wins including My Muscle Chef, Victoria University, Craveable Brands, Ladbrokes, Neds, Zambrero, Aware Super, Sydney Water and Ponant; and its reappointment to the Northern Territory Government and Tourism Northern Territory accounts.