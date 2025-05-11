Asembl Casts Menz Violet Crumble & Bulla Together For A Shattering New Cinema Experience

Asembl has cast Menz Violet Crumble and Bulla together for a shattering new cinema experience with the launch of the new Violet Crumble Choc Top.

Available only for a limited time at HOYTS, Readings and selected independent cinemas across Australia the Violet Crumble Choc Top takes the quintessential cinema experience of a choc top and partners it with one of Australia’s all-time favourite chocolate bars.

Indulge in honeycomb flavoured ice cream, dipped in creamy milk chocolate, with shattering honeycomb pieces, all wrapped up in a crispy wafer – it’s Violet Crumble in every creamy, earth-shattering delicious bite.

This launch of the Violet Crumble Choc Top for HOYTS, Readings and selected independent cinemas in Australia is the third time Asembl has brought Violet Crumble and Bulla together. In 2023 Violet Crumble ice-cream sticks from Bulla launched as a four-pack at Coles, Woolworths, IGA and independent retailers, with AMPOL and 7-Eleven freezers stocking single serve sticks. At the beginning of 2024 a 1L Violet Crumble Ice Cream Tub from Bulla launched across all major retailers and most independent supermarkets.

“This latest collaboration with Bulla is a delicious next chapter in our Violet Crumble journey. We’ve seen incredible success with our previous ice cream launches and bringing that unmistakable Violet Crumble crunch to the classic choc top is a perfect match. There’s something truly nostalgic about enjoying a choc top at the movies! It’s a much-loved Aussie tradition and now cinema-goers can experience it with an iconic twist,” said Menz Confectionery national licensing and marketing manager Polly Love.

“We’re very excited to finally be able to share the coming together of delicious Violet Crumble with Bulla’s famous Choc Top for cinema-goers. This feels like a natural step forward in what has been an exciting partnership between Bulla and Menz Violet Crumble – an iconic flavour in an Aussie-favourite format. The Violet Crumble Choc Top is the perfect addition to the cinema experience – we hope consumers will agree!” said Bulla Dairy Foods head of marketing Chris Martin.

“The Violet Crumble Choc Top is truly the blockbuster snack that is sweetening up cinema experiences across Australia. Not only are we thrilled to be casting Violet Crumble and Bulla together for a third time with the launch of this Violet Crumble Choc Top, but this partnership is Asembl’s first brand extension into the cinema channel so a very exciting and delicious one for our team,” said Asembl managing director Justin Watson said.

The Violet Crumble Choc Top is available now for a limited time at HOYTS, Readings and selected independent cinemas for RRP $7.