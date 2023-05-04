Arnott’s Shapes Announces NRL Partnership Via Publicis’ The Neighbourhood

Arnott’s Shapes has signed on to become the official snack partner of the National Rugby League (NRL), in a deal brokered by Publicis Sports & Entertainment.

Arnott’s Shapes will be the Official Snack of the NRL for the 2023 Season, as well as the official presenting partner of the 2023 Brisbane Magic Round. The partnership extends across all major NRL men’s and NRL Women’s (NRLW) assets including the Finals Series, Grand Final and both men’s and women’s State of Origin.

The supporting marketing campaign sees creative developed by Saatchi & Saatchi leveraging Arnott’s Shapes’ ‘Flavour You Can See’ platform, media by Spark Foundry and in-store via shopper marketing agency, Arc.

Along with Publicis Sports & Entertainment, all agencies are part of The Neighbourhood – the connected platform of Publicis Groupe agencies that works with The Arnott’s Group.

The Arnott’s Group CMO, Jenni Dill, said: “Snacking on Arnott’s Shapes while watching the footy go hand-in-hand. This partnership provides Arnott’s Shapes with broad exposure to a footy-mad, snack-hungry audience and is the perfect opportunity to reinforce Arnott’s Shapes as the official flavour of footy.”

Chief client officer for The Neighbourhood, Toby Aldred, said: “Arnott’s Shapes has always been a big supporter of the footy, and now that support is official. Partnering with the NRL will provide new and innovative ways to showcase the famous flavour of Arnott’s Shapes.”