ARN Acquires Regional Rival Grant Broadcasters
ARN’s parent company HT&E today announced its acquisition of Grant Broadcasters. This news will mark the coming together of Australia’s #1 metro radio network, ARN, and Australia’s oldest, family-run regional radio company, Grant Broadcasters, giving advertisers the potential to reach over 90 per cent of Australians nation-wide.
With an acquisition that includes radio and digital operations across 46 Grant’s stations, the partnership will significantly scale up ARN’s already robust business. When combined with ARN’s existing 13 stations, ARN will now own 58 stations across 33 markets plus 46 DAB+ stations – resulting in a presence in every state and territory in Australia and an accelerated rollout of ARN’s established iHeartRadio digital audio platform into regional areas.
Strategically, this transaction fits very well for the growth ambitions of both businesses, allowing expansion of audience bases and fast-tracking the delivery of digital audio content and advertising opportunities across the whole of Australia. The combined network will deliver innovative, digitally enabled commercial solutions at scale and will enable the provision of nationally integrated commercial partnerships for clients, giving them the ability to access more than a third of Australian consumers in one transaction.
HT&E MD and ARN CEO Ciaran Davis (main photo) said: “It is rare that an asset of this quality and strategic fit to our existing portfolio becomes available and we are excited by the opportunities presented by the coming together of these two great businesses.
“The station brands Grant Broadcasters have created have served their local communities with great commitment for decades, playing a pivotal role in the lives of their audiences, and we look forward to continuing that tradition.
“As the leading metropolitan audio network and leading regional radio network come together, our commitment to live and local content is completely unwavering. It means that through the voices of talent that local markets know and love, ARN will connect via multi-platform content across a broadcast and digital distribution network reaching more than 8 million people. It presents an appealing proposition for our clients, listeners, staff and shareholders alike.
“The recent successful resolution of HT&E’s tax matter with the ATO for $71m, and the gain of $31m on the divestment of our OML stake, significantly strengthened our balance sheet as we prepared for this transaction. Our disciplined approach to capital management and creation of shareholder value is further demonstrated by the accretive nature of this transaction that is being funded through existing cash reserves, financing facilities and the issuance of new shares to Grant Broadcasters.”
Alison Cameron, CEO of Grant Broadcasters added: “Grant Broadcasters are delighted to be partnering with HT&E, who we consider to be the leading provider of radio and digital audio in Australia.
“For 80 years Walter Grant, his daughter Janet Cameron and her family have been operating regional radio stations that serve local communities in regional Australia. We are so very proud of the connection the stations have with those communities and of our staff for continuing that commitment.
“There is a strong cultural similarity between the two businesses with both ARN and Grant committed to expertly creating great local content for the communities we serve. Together we’ll be an elevated team of dedicated audio professionals who live and breathe our local audiences.
“Both our companies are profitable enterprises in their own right but this partnership will deliver scale, digital acceleration, and ensures our future profitability.”
Due to ACMA regulations, ARN will be required to sell 4KQ, caused by the company reaching its threshold of broadcast licenses in the broader Brisbane region.
Ciaran Davis explains; “4KQ is a station rich in history and a hugely important part of the ARN story and we are sorry to see it leave the network. Laurel, Gary & Mark, Brent James, Nick Michaels and the rest of the 4KQ team have been an incredible asset for the business and it is regrettable that to achieve growth for ARN, we are required to divest the station.”
The sale is worth $307.5m and will result in Grant Broadcasters’ shareholders taking a 20% holding in HT&E, with Grant’s current CEO Alison Cameron joining the HT&E Board and current COO Rick Lenarcic joining ARN’s Executive Leadership Team.
It’s been a strong year of growth for HT&E with ongoing business acceleration and consistent COVID recovery. At the Half Year, revenue had increased by 21% to $110 million, EBITDA of +55% and a net cash position of $122 million.
Please login with linkedin to commentARN Grant Broadcaster HT&E
Latest News
SOLD OUT: No More Tickets Left For Tonight’s B&T Awards!
Planning on rocking up at tonight's B&T Awards with no ticket? You'll need a crowbar and 12 feet of rope for admittance.
Booyah! Part One Of The B&T Awards 2021 Shortlist Has Arrived!
Behold! It's THE list you want to be on! Lists you don't want to be on include court schedules or Santa's naughty one.
Yasss! Part Two Of The B&T Awards 2021 Shortlist Is Here!
If there's a list you want to be on, it's the B&T Awards shortlist. The pub's meat tray winners list another good one.
Hugo Weaving Stars In New Flight Facilities Music Video
The Matrix star, Hugo Weaving, stars in the new music video for Flight Facilities song ‘Heavy (feat. Your Smith).’ With the talent of director Timothy Burnett, Indie record label, Future Classic released the music video today. The video was shot in 35mm film and was released only four weeks after being pitched. Just, a few […]
POLITIX Launches World’s First ‘Mo-Hair Suit’ For November
There's a fine line in growing a moustache in showing your rampant virility and being forced to sleep on the couch.
Jackie O Steps In To Defend Lisa Wilkinson Against Mark Latham
If Lisa Wilkinson's new tell-all book doesn't sell you definitely won't be able to blame a concerted publicity campaign.
General Pants Co. Launches New Mental Health Initiative For Christmas
B&T's editor shops at General Pants, if only to complain to staff about the state of young people's music these days.
Keep Left Appoints Mike Doman As GM Of Creative & Content
Keep Left go for a nice Russian matryoshka doll effect in latest staff press photo.
Stockland Are “Spreading Christmas Cheer” In This Year’s Festive Work Via Host/Havas
If you're one of those "don't put the tree up until December" type of people this early running festive ad may irritate.
Perfection Fresh Launches AR Campaign Via The Live Agency & Unbnd
Perfection Fresh uses the power of immersive Augmented Reality to educate consumers on fresh produce farming and seasonality as well as health and nutrition. The Perfection Fresh Augmented Reality experience, developed by The Live Agency is in collaboration with Unbnd. It offers its users a suite of utility including recipe inspiration, information on taste & […]
This Rapping Yellow Fur Ball Is The Most Fun You’ll Possibly Have With An Insurance Ad
This cute, rapping ball of fun will completely distract you from the dour hideousness that is your car insurance.
Thursday TV Wrap: All Eyes On Gogglebox As It Wins Entertainment
Thursday TV numbers prove the nation was either watching Gogglebox, late night shopping or out for the pub's meat tray.
Christmas’s Most Hated! A Bounty Bar & A Brussel Sprout Find Love In Wonderfully Weird Festive Work
A new study has revealed the Bounty Bar as the most derided of the chocolate box. Where was the Turkish Delight hiding?
7-Eleven Launches Summer Campaign Via CHE Proximity
Nothing says "I should've gone home three hours ago" quite like a 7-Eleven pie and Slurpee at 4am.
Linktree Launches Shopify Integration To Expand Creator-Focused Features
Linktree, the market-leading linking platform, has announced it has integrated with Shopify to bring a streamlined shopping experience directly to the Linktree platform. Linktree users can now launch a Shopify storefront on their Linktree to boost discovery of their latest collections, including their holiday promotions, just in time for the peak Christmas shopping season. Through […]
Triple M Announces All Local Rush Hour Drive Shows Across Australia For 2022
The drive home will have a distinctly local flavour for listeners in 2022 as Triple M unveils new, all-local Rush Hour Drive shows across the country. The new ‘national to local’ approach for Triple M reinforces its commitment to the best and most relevant content for audiences, with a key focus on local sport and […]
Retailers Struggle To Meet Expectations For Personalised Shopping Experiences Reveals Salesforce Data
The new Connected Shopper Report from Salesforce revealed that retailers are struggling to turn data into personalised prices, offers, and products. The report surveyed 1,600 global shoppers and over 1,000 retail executives across five continents to look at shoppers expectations vs. the current state of retail. They found that only 32 percent of retailers can […]
“When They Do Great, We Feel Great”: YouTube’s Mark Wheeler On Celebrating Success With Creators, Brands & Agencies
B&T's chatting with YouTube marketer, Mark Wheeler. We kept things civil and kept Rod Sims well out of the conversation.
Shadowboxer Builds Out Product Squad For Startups And Scaleups
Venture consultancy and studio Shadowboxer has bolstered its product strategy, design and development team with eight new hires to support founders and early stage businesses on a mission.
Norton’s New Brand Promise Shines A Light On The Company’s Vision
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced a new promise for the Norton brand along with an upgraded visual identity to match its ambitions. Inspired by the company’s vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely, the refreshed brand identity will represent the bright side to the very dark problem that is cybercrime. The shift signals Norton’s commitment to be the digital ally for consumers as well as a catalyst for change in the industry – from fear to trust and empowerment.
Full Agenda And Speakers Revealed For Cannes in Cairns!
A magic act with doves or Shannon Noll the only thing stopping the Cannes in Cairns agenda being labelled best ever.
IPA’s Dr Bella d’Abrera: “Woke Advertising Doesn’t Work!”
This expert claims that woke advertising doesn't work. Which is good news for 20% off or a set of free steak knives.
Circle In Welcomes Ex-Google Employee As Chief Growth Officer
Circle In has appointed Liz Fox as chief growth officer, a strategic appointment to drive international expansion for the ‘fam-tech’ business supporting working parents and carers. Previously an industry manager at Google, Fox will oversee the marketing, sales and product development at Circle In, which supports more than 200,000 families globally. Jodi Geddes, co-founder of […]
Virgin Australia Becomes First Aussie Airline To Launch A TikTok Account
Virgin becomes first Aussie airline to launch a TikTok account. Unsure if it will help with its late running planes.
Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital Sees Q3 Spike Thanks To “Whopper” Clients
Sir Martin could retire to his luxury mansion or he could continue to just piss WPP off. Sir Martin chooses the latter.
VMLY&R Promote Kieran Moroney To Creative Director
VMLY&R promotes Kieran Moroney to creative director. Relinquishes all novelty staff birthday or leaving card duties.
“It’s Always About The Money!” Mark Latham Unleashes On Lisa Wilkinson Under Parliamentary Privilege
B&T warns this article contains both Mark Latham and Mark Latham being an offensive dick.
Broadsign Hires Jonny Richardson To Lead Australian Rollout Of Its DOOH Ad Buying Platform, Campsite
Digital-out-of-home (DOOH) marketing technology developer Broadsign, today announced the hire of Jonny Richardson as Director of Business Development, APAC. Joining Broadsign from Living Image Media, where he was sales director, Richardson (pictured) brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and relationships across both media agencies and publishers. In the new role, Richardson will help drive Broadsign’s […]
adidas Forum Disrupts Creative Processes To Empower Gen-Z Creators With Andpeople
adidas has handed over the creative reigns to the next generation who are turning an open mindset into a way of life.
RMIT University Announces The Media Store As New Media Agency Partner
Thinking of enrolling in an online course only to drop out after three weeks? B&T uses and recommends RMIT.