Are You A Dickhead? Hate Your Colleagues? Hilarious Recruitment Ad Goes Viral!

A Dublin steak and seafood restaurant has been on the hunt for new staff with a hilarious new ad.

Michael’s Dublin posted an ad to its Instagram looking for new staff, asking punters whether they hated their colleagues and if they drove them “fecking” mad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael’s & Big Mike’s (@michaels_dublin)

Should you hate everyone in your current office, Michael’s has openings at its new site in Blackrock, around 8 km south east of Dublin city centre, where you can “hate and despise” a whole new set of colleagues.

You don’t need to know anything about wines, apparently, or “think it’ll be all snobby silver service,” but if you are a dickhead you’re not allowed to apply.

With everyone in the B&T office ruled out thanks to the “no dickheads” proviso, there should be plenty of scope for anyone in adland to move one of the few cities in the world more expensive than Sydney!

Commenters loved the ad. One wrote “Sounds amazing where do I send my c.v 😂 seriously.”

Another wrote “Dead over this!!! Haha 😂 Best job posting yet.”

However, user colmward did not have time for the japery.

This hungry punter cut straight to the chase writing,” Is it possible to get a booking in the evening in the next month?” and “Every weekend seems booked up for the next 2 months?”

Is it the best job ad ever?