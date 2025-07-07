Are Media’s Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit Returns In 5 Cities

Are Media, Australian women’s lifestyle network, has announced the return of The Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit this year, expanding the initiative to five cities around the country with presenting partner Priceline Pharmacy.

As the home of health for Australian women for more than 92 years, The Australian Women’s Weekly brand will take its powerful, purpose-led health events to Sydney, Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Adelaide and Perth from August 9 to October 11, delivering a dynamic mix of expert insights, real stories, and deep connection and engagement with Australians.

Following a sold-out inaugural event in Sydney last year (which was the fastest-selling event ever staged by Are Media), the Health Summit is already established as a powerful platform for advertisers and brand partners to engage directly with Australian women through real, trusted, content-led experiences.

“The Weekly has always been a trusted voice in women’s health, guiding and supporting generations of women through every stage of life,” said Sophie Tedmanson, The Australian Women’s Weekly editor.

“From our first issue in 1933, health has been a core pillar of our brand. The 2025 Health Summit will not only build on that legacy; it will also amplify our mission: to lead the national conversation on women’s health, spark connection, and break down taboos through shared stories that reflect the lives of real Australian women.

“This isn’t just about wellness; it’s about turning up for women at every stage of their lives, with content and experiences that are real, relevant and powerfully resonant. We’re creating a space where women feel seen, informed and inspired, and that’s what The Weekly has always done best.”

The 2025 Health Summit will be staged in Sydney, Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Adelaide and Perth, offering a half-day experience including:

Expert-led conversations on perimenopause and menopause, mental health, longevity and nutrition.

Real-life stories from The Weekly’s editorial team, celebrities and health experts.

Appearances from much-loved Australians including Maggie Beer AO, Lisa Curry AO, Julie Goodwin, Jessica Rowe, Michelle Bridges, Melissa Leong, Edwina Bartholemew, Erin Phillips OAM and The Weekly’s food director Fran Abdallaoui and health editor Ashleigh Austen.

Health professionals including a Priceline pharmacist in each city

“We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with The Australian Women’s Weekly on the Health Summit once again—an initiative that champions women’s health in a way that’s deeply personal and

powerful,” said Corrina Brazel, Priceline Pharmacy’s general manager of marketing.

“Supporting women through every life stage is at the heart of what we do. Through our exciting new Anything Menopause program, we’ve equipped our pharmacists and pharmacy assistants with Australian-first accredited training to help provide compassionate support for women going through menopause, as well as products tailored for menopause.

“With more than 475 stores nationally, Priceline Pharmacy is committed to helping women feel great by meeting them where they’re at and offering trusted advice, care and connection. By taking this Summit to more communities across the country, we’re helping create truly meaningful moments that inspire, connect and uplift.”

Backed by the powerful editorial voice of The Weekly and a multiplatform reach that spans print, digital, social and experiential, the Health Summits offer partners an unmatched opportunity to speak to women with trust, intimacy and credibility.

A portion of every ticket sold will go towards the Sisterhood Foundation to support women and girl’s health across the country.

The Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit 2025 dates are: